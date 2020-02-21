Gurugram Traffic Police’s ‘Dus bahane’ tweet leaves netizens in splits

Maintaining the three-picture meme template, the cops used photos of a man riding a bike without a helmet; a traffic police seeing him and the catastrophe — he getting a challan for the violation of safety rule. Maintaining the three-picture meme template, the cops used photos of a man riding a bike without a helmet; a traffic police seeing him and the catastrophe — he getting a challan for the violation of safety rule.

Joining the popular Dus Bahane 2.0 meme challenge, the Gurugram Traffic Police is winning the internet with its ace meme-game online. Using the line from the Baaghi 3 song, “I looked at you, you looked at me, aur hogayi mushkil (then it led to catastrophe)”, the traffic police force reminded people not to ride a bike without a helmet.

Maintaining the three-picture meme template, the cops, on their Twitter handle, used photos of a man riding a bike without a helmet; a traffic police seeing him and the catastrophe — he getting a challan for the violation of safety rule.

I looked at you.

You looked at me.

Aur ho gayi mushkil.#WearAHelmet #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/qGjN7QBPnj — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) February 21, 2020

Netizens, who have been seeing multiple entries for the latest Bollywood meme challenge, loved the humour of the cops. Many joined in the conversation with punny takes using lines from the song, which is a new version of the 2005 hit.

I wonder challan kiska kaata

Without helmet or standing at zebra crossing

Or both ? 10 bhaane 🤫😂 — Akhandanand Tripathi / Kaleen Bhaiya (@godoftrolls1) February 21, 2020

Sir making Twitter great again. 🙏 — Bhagavan WS (@BhagavanSriniv1) February 21, 2020

All the police handles have become real cool 😎😎 — Sarvesh bg (@esha1970) February 21, 2020

Dus bahane ginwa kar bhi kat gaya challan 😂😂😂 — Atul Nagpal (@AtulNagpal7) February 21, 2020

Dus bahane kr ke bhe bna gye bill…bna gye bill..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sonam Thakur (@sonamthakur_) February 21, 2020

hahaha! Gurugram traffic police has some great sense of humour — Anwar Jakhal (@ganeezz) February 21, 2020

@TrafficGGM sarcasm at peak ✌🏼✌🏼 — Ashar Ali Khan (@ashardude) February 21, 2020

All Punster & Meme page now… pic.twitter.com/t7WbWBBTp1 — The रायचंद (@v_ashutosh) February 21, 2020

Ggn police is lit asf 🔥🔥 what a great sense of humour for promoting an equally great initiative . Respect 🙋‍♂️ — MnM (@FariDaBadBoy) February 21, 2020

😂 GGM traffic Police.. Being Humorous is a great way to start connecting with people.. @cmohry — Parth Sundriyal (@ShivBhakth) February 21, 2020

Hey! I didn’t know cops are so poetic. Nice to see this side of you guys.

Keep it up @TrafficGGM — Rajesh (@rajeshksharma73) February 21, 2020

The one who manages this handle should get all the praises @TrafficGGM dil jeet liya https://t.co/ITQWUqT2yy — Jaspreet Singh (@Jaspreetkake) February 21, 2020

