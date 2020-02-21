Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
Gurugram Traffic Police’s ‘Dus bahane’ tweet leaves netizens in splits

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2020 11:05:33 pm
dus bahanem dus bahane meme, police meme game, gurugram traffic police, gurugram police dus bahane meme, dus bahane 2.0, indian express, funny news Maintaining the three-picture meme template, the cops used photos of a man riding a bike without a helmet; a traffic police seeing him and the catastrophe — he getting a challan for the violation of safety rule.

Joining the popular Dus Bahane 2.0 meme challenge, the Gurugram Traffic Police is winning the internet with its ace meme-game online. Using the line from the Baaghi 3 song, “I looked at you, you looked at me, aur hogayi mushkil (then it led to catastrophe)”, the traffic police force reminded people not to ride a bike without a helmet.

Maintaining the three-picture meme template, the cops, on their Twitter handle, used photos of a man riding a bike without a helmet; a traffic police seeing him and the catastrophe — he getting a challan for the violation of safety rule.

Netizens, who have been seeing multiple entries for the latest Bollywood meme challenge, loved the humour of the cops. Many joined in the conversation with punny takes using lines from the song, which is a new version of the 2005 hit.

