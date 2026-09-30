What’s ‘automatic’ about Gurugram’s new garbage cleaning machine? Internet isn’t convinced

The worker held a suction pipe attached to the machine and directed it towards the litter.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has rolled out a compact street-cleaning machine, but a video of the equipment in action has sparked debate online over whether it can really be called “automatic”.

The white, scooter-like machine, which carries the MCG logo, is being used to collect litter from roadsides. A video of one such machine shows a worker moving it along the edge of a road where plastic wrappers, paper, and other small pieces of waste had been left near the pavement.

The worker held a suction pipe attached to the machine and directed it towards the litter. After making several attempts, the equipment sucked up some of the waste.