What’s ‘automatic’ about Gurugram’s new garbage cleaning machine? Internet isn’t convinced

The white, scooter-like machine, which carries the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram logo, is being used to collect litter from roadsides.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 02:41 PM IST
Gurugram automatic garbage cleaning machineThe worker held a suction pipe attached to the machine and directed it towards the litter.
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has rolled out a compact street-cleaning machine, but a video of the equipment in action has sparked debate online over whether it can really be called “automatic”.

The white, scooter-like machine, which carries the MCG logo, is being used to collect litter from roadsides. A video of one such machine shows a worker moving it along the edge of a road where plastic wrappers, paper, and other small pieces of waste had been left near the pavement.

The worker held a suction pipe attached to the machine and directed it towards the litter. After making several attempts, the equipment sucked up some of the waste.

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The video was shared by the X account @gemsofbabus_ with the caption: “Gurugram Municipality has introduced an Automatic Garbage Cleaning Machine to help keep the city’s streets clean.”

Watch the video:

 

The use of the word “automatic” quickly became the focus of comments. Several users questioned how automated the machine actually was when it still needed a worker to move it around and operate the suction pipe.

“Unable to understand if its a troll post or you serious,” an X user wrote. Another questioned the need for the machine, saying, “Automatic? Then why this guy doing manual work and how those big cardboard and paper gets sucked in to the vacuum cleaner, again big scam to make money by Contractors and Govt Contracting.”

Others argued that a simpler solution could have worked just as well. “It would be much easier to collect garbage using dustbins rather than this fancy, slow machine. All they have to do is place a dustbin,” one comment read.

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Another user joked about the machine’s supposedly automatic nature: “Watched the whole video, waiting for the ‘automatic’ part. Is the man using the equipment called Automatic?”

The video has thus drawn attention less for the machine and more for the question of what qualifies as an “automatic” garbage-cleaning system when human operation is still required.

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