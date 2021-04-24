scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Gurdwara in UP’s Ghaziabad starts ‘oxygen langar’ for relief to COVID-19 patients

The Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Indirapuram along with an NGO, Khalsa Help International have together to help patients. Any one in need can visit the premises and they will supply oxygen in their cars itself.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 24, 2021 5:10:13 pm
oxygen langar, gurudwara oxygen langar, delhi ncr oxygen shortage, sikh covid 19 sewa, indirapuram gurudwara covid sewa, covid 19 second wave, good news, indian expressIndirapuram: Patients get oxygen, provided by a Sikh organisation at Indirapuram Gurdwara, in Ghaziabad, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

With a severe shortage of medical oxygen in the country for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, a gurudwara in Ghaziabad has opened an “oxygen langar” for free.

Amid SOS calls and messages for oxygen cylinders and concentrations flooding social media platforms, the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram along with an NGO, Khalsa Help International, has opened this unique langar  that promises to supply oxygen in its premises to Covid-19 patients till the time they find a hospital bed or home isolation patients whose saturation levels have dropped significantly.

The Sikh volunteers said they have also launched a helpline number — 9097041313 — for the people to call and book oxygen cylinder. “Till now we’ve been able to save around 200 lives. We request Ghaziabad DM and VK Singh ji to provide us with 25 oxygen cylinders for 12 hours which will to help us save 1000 lives,” one of the gurdwara volunteers told news agency ANI. The gurdwara is also offering testing facilities to people along with also providing medicine .

“We are not giving or refilling oxygen cylinders. We are asking people to come here at the Indirapuram gurdwara along with the patient in their vehicle and we will provide oxygen to them,” said one Gurpreet Singh, in a viral video informing people about the initiative.

“Be it two, four or 8 hours, we will provide oxygen till the time the patient doesn’t get a bed in hospital,” he said, adding their oxygen “sewa” is open to all for 24 hours.

Long queues of patients and their relatives were spotted on the gurdwara premises as the news about the initiative spread on social media, with many applauding them and many offering their help to the cause.

Many gurudwaras across the Delhi-NCR had been offering food to not just people severely hit by the pandemic but also delivering meals to patients.

India recorded over 3.46 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday. The rapid uptick in new cases has taken India’s total infection count to over 1.66 crore. Out of these, over 25.52 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.38 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 2,624 new fatalities the death toll is now over 1.89 lakh. (Follow Live Updates here)

