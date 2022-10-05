Gurgaon woman traces her stolen phone through a smartwatch. Here’s how

Technology can prove to be a boon in dire situations if used promptly and meticulously. Gadgets such as smartwatches have become common nowadays. They provide many features such as counting your steps and monitoring your heartbeat. They can also trace the location of your mobile phone. And this is what a Gurgaon woman did to trace her mobile phone which was snatched from her while she was grocery shopping.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Pallavi Kaushik, 28, a resident of Palam Vihar Sector 28, chased down a man who snatched her mobile phone and grabbed it back from him after punching him in the head. The incident is from August while an FIR in the matter was registered Monday, police said. The culprit is yet to be arrested, according to the report.

Pallavi, who works as a senior merchandiser with a city-based firm, was buying groceries at the Huda market in her neighbourhood when the incident occurred at around 6 pm on August 28.

According to the FIR, she said a man kept peering over her shoulder while she paid the bill via UPI. Suddenly, he snatched her phone and fled. She raised an alarm but no bystander reacted, police said.

She chased him for some distance but he managed to flee. She then decided to track her mobile phone’s location through her smartwatch. Her watch kept beeping to indicate that her phone was in the vicinity.

She kept wandering the streets of Sector 23 for about three hours and managed to track the exact location of her mobile phone around 9 pm, police said. The man was sitting on a parked motorcycle and was using her mobile phone when she tracked him.

She approached the man furtively from behind and punched him hard in the head. The man allegedly tried to break free and the phone fell from his hands. He fled leaving the phone behind, police said. Pallavi then picked her phone and returned home. She filed a complaint at the Palam Vihar police station the next day.

The man, however, used her UPI pin to transfer Rs 50,865 from her bank account to other accounts during the time she was looking for her phone, police said. An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 379A (snatching) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on her complaint, police said.