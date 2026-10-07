Gurgaon woman spends 50% of salary on rent to live close to work: ‘Saving my peace’

A Gurgaon woman has explained why she is willing to spend more than half her salary on rent to live just a four-minute walk from her workplace, saying the arrangement gives her something she values more than the money she could save—time, energy, and peace of mind.

Shakti Dharni Pandey, who works at a school in Gurgaon, shared her experience in an Instagram video and said she has no intention of moving to a cheaper area, despite knowing many would consider her rent a poor financial choice.

“More than 50% of my salary goes into my rent, and I am not going to change it. I live in a spacious 1RK that is just a 4-minute walking distance from this school,” she said.

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Living so close to work has allowed Pandey to return home during breaks. “And though I’m able to come home during class breaks, have a piping hot lunch, and complete my pending work, it costs me way too much. More than half of my school salary goes into rent every single month, which anyone would call a completely bad decision financially,” she said.

Why she chose a costly home over cheaper rent

Pandey said she could have chosen a cheaper home farther from her school but decided the time spent commuting was not worth the savings. “I choose this instead of saving money because, from here, I am saving my peace, my energy, and my time,” she explained.

For Pandey, the benefits go beyond avoiding a daily commute. “I don’t have to rush in the morning to get ready. I don’t have to be in an auto or Metro for long hours to reach home. I also don’t have to spend any money on commuting, though it doesn’t compensate for the rent,” she said.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Dharni Pandey (@shaktidharni)

‘Rather than putting the money in some SIP’

Pandey described the decision as a way of spending her 20s on herself rather than simply maximising her savings. “But the thing is, rather than saving money and putting it in some SIP, I am making my adulting easier,” she added.

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The extra time, she said, gives her room to learn new skills, make videos, and focus on her mental well-being. Pandey also pointed out that her additional income from side projects has helped make the higher rent more manageable.

“It’s not the rent I am paying more than 50% of my salary for; it is saving my time, feeling safe and calm, and preserving energy to work on things I want to work on. That’s what I am paying this rent for. And I am not going to change it,” she concluded.

Pandey shared the video with the caption, “Will you do something like this?”

Pandey’s take on rent and convenience prompted a mixed response online. While some Instagram users said they understood her decision, others felt that spending more than half of a salary on housing could create financial difficulties.

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“Just do what makes you happy. Everyone have a different life arc. You go girl,” one user wrote.

Another said, “I can completely relate to it and agree with the perspective that you shared because I Travel almost 2 hours to reach my clg to study.”

“If you are saving money on the commute, food and having enough time. It’s worth it,” a third user commented.

What about those relying on a single income?

However, one user pointed out that Pandey’s circumstances may make the decision easier to manage than it would be for someone relying on a single income.

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“I think it’s also important to consider the overall context. Since you have other sources of income, putting 50% of your school salary towards rent may be more manageable for you. For someone who is just starting out with one income source, it might be helpful to first build an emergency fund and some financial stability before allocating such a large portion towards comfort. Just a reminder that everyone’s financial situation is different, so what works for one person may not work for another,” the user wrote.