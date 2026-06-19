Gurgaon woman marries co-founder: ‘No clean separation between life and business’

A Gurgaon woman’s post about marrying the co-founder of the company she helped start has resonated widely among startup professionals for its candid take on building a company with a life partner.
Parul Sharma recently married Sarthak Varshney, with whom she co-founded the creative and podcasting startup The BOSS Hub.
On Wednesday, she took to LinkedIn to share how their lives have panned out after four years of building the startup and three months into married life.
“Nobody tells you what it actually looks like to share your life and your startup with the same person,” she wrote. “It looks like two people who can’t fully switch off, don’t always want to, and have somehow made that work.”
The reality, Sharma said, “looks like tension over a missed internal deadline at 11pm, and then both of us laughing at the same pet reel at 11.15pm”.
“It looks like sitting at dinner with family, talking about a social engagement, and one of us quietly saying ‘wait, should we add that feature’ and the other one already nodding because they were thinking the same thing,” Sharma said, adding that there’s no clean separation between life and the business.
She also noted that early attempts to enforce boundaries between work and personal life only added stress, and they abandoned the approach after finding it unsustainable. “We tried to find one in the beginning. Drew the lines, set the rules, kept work at work. It made us more stressed, not less. So we stopped,” Sharma said.
Instead, the couple has leaned into a model where work and life overlap organically, an approach she suggests has worked better, even if it means being constantly “switched on”.
Sharma described both their relationship and their startup as evolving simultaneously. “We’re three months into marriage and still figuring it out. The startup too,” she said, underscoring the parallel journeys.
The post drew reactions from startup professionals and peers on LinkedIn, many of whom shared similar experiences of blending personal and professional lives.
One individual commented, “Three days before the wedding you two were debugging a video file by sending me to your office instead of finishing the guest list. So honestly, this post checks out completely. Most founders talk about “no work-life balance” like it’s a confession. You’re describing it like it’s the actual love language. That’s actually rare.”
Another person commented, “It could also mean that at times each individual is in a different zone – example, one may have new ideas at midnight to discuss and the other may just want to switch off work mode in the moment, likewise other scenarios that overlap two lives, two work roles, two mindset’s and multiple topics of priority. A blend of all, individual personal and professional and combined expectations from self and from partner. Quite a tricky balancing work that needs lot of effort to achieve. It’s rare but good to see it’s there.”
A third person added, “Witnessing you both grow together while building up BOSS hub from scratch, will always be the kind of inspirational story we share with our kids maybe 15-20 years down the line. But seeing you guys make it all work out through endless hardships, yet staying true to your heart and how beautifully, is the real deal.”