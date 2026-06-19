Gurgaon woman marries co-founder: ‘No clean separation between life and business’

The couple has leaned into a model where work and life overlap organically, an approach she suggests has worked better.

A Gurgaon woman’s post about marrying the co-founder of the company she helped start has resonated widely among startup professionals for its candid take on building a company with a life partner.

Parul Sharma recently married Sarthak Varshney, with whom she co-founded the creative and podcasting startup The BOSS Hub.

‘Two people who can’t fully switch off’

On Wednesday, she took to LinkedIn to share how their lives have panned out after four years of building the startup and three months into married life.

“Nobody tells you what it actually looks like to share your life and your startup with the same person,” she wrote. “It looks like two people who can’t fully switch off, don’t always want to, and have somehow made that work.”