Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal’s residence

Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation

A Gurgaon-based content creator sparked backlash after he attempted to enter Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s residence posing as a food delivery agent. In the viral video, Hitesh Arora shared his plan as he approached the gates of DLF Camellias, an ultra-luxury housing complex in Gurgaon.

Arora, dressed in a Zomato T-shirt, can be seen carrying a McDonald’s food bag as he attempts to pass himself off as a delivery agent. As the video progresses, security guards stop Arora and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation. When he failed to give the necessary details, the security denied his entry, explaining that the society has a strict policy of “no entry without prior authorisation.”