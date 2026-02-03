Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal’s residence

A Gurgaon-based content creator sparked backlash after he attempted to enter Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s residence posing as a food delivery agent. In the viral video, Hitesh Arora shared his plan as he approached the gates of DLF Camellias, an ultra-luxury housing complex in Gurgaon.
Arora, dressed in a Zomato T-shirt, can be seen carrying a McDonald’s food bag as he attempts to pass himself off as a delivery agent. As the video progresses, security guards stop Arora and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation. When he failed to give the necessary details, the security denied his entry, explaining that the society has a strict policy of “no entry without prior authorisation.”
Later, Arora jokes that Goyal should collect the food himself if he happened to watch the video. Sharing the Reel, he wrote, “Disclaimer: This video is for entertainment only. No impersonation or unauthorized access took place. Security rules were respected, and entry was denied politely, which was fully complied with. No harm or misrepresentation intended.”
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
Despite the disclaimer, the video prompted criticism, with a user commenting, “How can someone be this stupid!” Another user wrote, “Major security breach after watching this reel, many thieves and womanisers will use it.” A third user chimed in, saying, “Invading someone’s privacy is not cool.”
In August last year, a Mumbai-based content creator made waves after he disguised himself as a Zomato delivery agent in an attempt to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, ‘Mannat’. However, he was denied entry at the back gate. “If Shah Rukh Khan makes a call, the coffee maker himself will dance in front of him,” the guard had said before denying him entry.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited singer Arijit Singh at his hometown in Jiaganj, Murshidabad. Aamir was seen flying a kite at Arijit's residence. Many believe the meeting was to discuss Arijit's sudden decision to quit playback singing, while others speculate that Aamir may be collaborating with the singer on a project.