Toggle Menu
Gully Boy trailer release: Fans flood social media with ‘mar jaayega tu’ memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/gully-boy-trailer-ranveer-singh-alia-bhatt-5530649/

Gully Boy trailer release: Fans flood social media with ‘mar jaayega tu’ memes

Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh as a man who raps to express himself. Being from a humble background, he is time and again reminded that he will never be able to rise above from his social status. However, he is hell-bent to change that.

gully boy, gully boy trailer, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, ranveer alia, alia ranveer, ranveer singh gully boy
Gully Boy trailer release: Fans flood social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gully Boy, which released on Wednesday, has created quite a buzz on social media. The movie, which reunites Singh with Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, is based on the life of underground rappers from the streets of Mumbai.

The trailer, which has over 29 lakh views, features Singh as a man who raps to express himself. Being from a humble background, Singh is time and again reminded that he will never be able to rise above from his social status. However, he is hell-bent on changing his life and believes in the philosophy ‘apna time aayega’ (my time will come).

Soon after the trailer got released, many fans took to social media to express their views about it. While many were impressed with the trailers, others complimented Singh for his role and called him a versatile actor. However, like always, many also took the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes and jokes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Netizens are horrified over this unseasoned chicken, even Dictionary.com joined the debate
2 Bizarre video of man licking a stranger's doorbell goes viral, even the police is confused
3 Video: Moment when overhead road sign falls on car in Australia, driver cheats death