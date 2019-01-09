Gully Boy trailer release: Fans flood social media with ‘mar jaayega tu’ memes

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gully Boy, which released on Wednesday, has created quite a buzz on social media. The movie, which reunites Singh with Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, is based on the life of underground rappers from the streets of Mumbai.

The trailer, which has over 29 lakh views, features Singh as a man who raps to express himself. Being from a humble background, Singh is time and again reminded that he will never be able to rise above from his social status. However, he is hell-bent on changing his life and believes in the philosophy ‘apna time aayega’ (my time will come).

Soon after the trailer got released, many fans took to social media to express their views about it. While many were impressed with the trailers, others complimented Singh for his role and called him a versatile actor. However, like always, many also took the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes and jokes.

When you tell your friend you are becoming vegan#GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/ArPk3KnAQ4 — Mayank (@hutabhuk) January 9, 2019

When you get ‘better luck next time’ in Google pay’s scratch card #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/8MtNiSCoPM — Roshan Rai | ‏‎روشن راۓ (@RoshanKrRai) January 9, 2019

#GullyBoyTrailer

Hardik pandya-

Virat is better than Sachin

Indians- pic.twitter.com/JdK6ykvhbX — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 9, 2019

#GullyBoyTrailer When you look up your common cold symptoms on the internet Google : pic.twitter.com/E44UsbLGX3 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 9, 2019

When you ask boss for a promotion pic.twitter.com/X2gfsNkInP — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 9, 2019

Pic 1 : Australian fans to Pant after 1st test when he sledged Australian captain Tim Paine

Pic 2 : After 4 th test Pant (2nd highest run scorer of the series,20 catches,150+score) to Australian fans #AUSvIND #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/dSQDeekaf2 — Subham (@subhsays) January 9, 2019

Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/QG2BEFRbF7 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2019

When someone support VIRAT over SACHIN #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/iT6eINct0I — Yaman khandelwal (@khandelwalyaman) January 9, 2019