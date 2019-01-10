Mumbai, Nagpur police ride on Gully Boy meme fest, promote road safety online

The trailer of Bollywood film Gully Boy, featuring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was released on Wednesday. Soon after its release, netizens took to social media to express their views about the trailer. Many also took the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes and jokes. Joining in the fun online, Mumbai and Nagpur police came up with a message about road safety.

As Alia Bhatt’s dialogue “Mar jayega tu (You will die)” became the fodder for meme-makers online, the cops used the line to make an important point about road safety. “When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet,” they tweeted. But instead of the viral hashtag of #GullyBoy they altered it to #SillyBoy.

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

The meme was on point and twitterati loved it giving it a thumbs up.

😂😂😂

Whomsoever handling this page..

Your creativity deserves applause..👏👏👏 — Trupti Rao (@TruptiSunitaRao) January 10, 2019

Love the way @MumbaiPolice is making use of movie dialogues to spread awareness#swagstyle😄👌 — Ruchika Somani😉 (@r71604) January 10, 2019

Wow!! Awesome tweet 👏😀 — Geetha Mahadevan (@geeta1devan) January 10, 2019

Wonderful creativity. A pat for Mumbai police team who manages this Twitter handle. https://t.co/uDXLsBo81D — vivek raja (@vivek41282) January 10, 2019

Someone give this account handler a salary hike😅😂 https://t.co/ojyLR1IyMx — Nitesh_Chhutani (@Nitesh_Chhutani) January 10, 2019

But it was not just Mumbai Police alone who used Gully Boy meme to make a fair point. Nagpur Police too joined the meme-fest online and used Ranveer Singh’s dialogue from the trailer to convey an important message. Using Singh’s line “Apna time aayega (my time will come)” the cops urged people to have patience while waiting at traffic signals. “When you are frustrated with the long countdown at the Traffic Signal…Just say to yourself… #PatienceMyBoy.”

When you are frustrated with the long countdown at the Traffic Signal… Just say to yourself…#PatienceMyBoy pic.twitter.com/Yoob2lMl7R — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) January 10, 2019

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is based on the life of underground rappers from the streets of Mumbai and is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14 this year.