Gully Boy teaser: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Asli Hip Hop’ gets everyone talking online

In a surprise move, makers of Gully Boy dropped the teaser of the film on Friday. The Zoya Akhtar directorial starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in lead roles got everyone talking ever since the first posters were unveiled and with the Asli Hip-Hop song releasing, fans couldn’t stop gushing about the sneak-peak. From the looks of it, the film, based on the life of street rappers of Mumbai seems quite intriguing.

Many lauded Singh for his versatility and a gripping performance in the teaser flaunting his rapping skills. The chemistry between Bhatt and Singh too got some attention. Bollywood buffs praised the cast and crew and said they can’t wait for the film to release soon.

As the makers promised the trailer for January 9, here’s how Twitter reacted to the teaser.

“Kaat lo zubaan, aasuon se gaaonga,

gaad do, beej hoon main ped ban jaaonga.” Cut off my tongue and I’ll sing with my tears

Bury me, I’m a seed that’ll grow into a tree 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🤩🤩🤩✊✊✊ @RanveerOfficial #GullyBoy — Raunaq Mangottil (@CinemaInMyJeans) January 4, 2019

Ranveer Singh taking away all the awards next year too like#GullyBoyTeaser #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/D1X3ZdPnul — ShaznaFO (@shaznaFO) January 4, 2019

Not a fan of Ranveer Or Alia as such but they need to be appreciated for choosing such tough roles and pulling it off so well. #GullyBoy seems like a must watch! — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) January 4, 2019

Man! This guy is a superstar already. He can overshadow every other actor in a historical drama, he can kill it in a Masala Movie made for masses, and now this. And all of these within a year. #AsliHipHop #GullyBoy https://t.co/NLhJ8aFhNG — Waseem Tahir (@iamWaseemTahir) January 4, 2019

Wow this is so good, the most creative teaser I have seen in Indian cinema, go #GullyBoy Go. #GullyBoyTrailer #IndianCinema https://t.co/ZA28QUt1ax — Srinivas Rowdur (@rowdursrinivas) January 4, 2019

Woah…Ranveer Singh is on a roll. Not trying to please everyone with a single movie & still making movies for everyone without having to compromise with a given script. #GullyBoy looks great❤ — 🎊🎉 (@KgcuteeeTrust) January 4, 2019

I have never been a great fan of @RanveerOfficial but now I feel he is the most underrated actor.

Be it khilji, be it ram, be it Simba and now #Gullyboy

He just gets the character to sink in.

And when you thought this was it, he is here with a raP

Boy you are killing it. https://t.co/vU1woSfCZw — Ritika Sanwal (Pahadan) 🗻 (@solivagant29) January 4, 2019

#GullyBoy already looms like a masterpiece! He has rapped effortlessly! The way he is going, #Ranveer is in line to bag the National award soon! — Megh Dholakia (@Meghuu) January 4, 2019

However, many users pointed out that the film has an uncanny resemblance with Eminem’s ‘8 Miles’ and compared many things from the rapping style to the shots shown in the teaser, hoping it doesn’t end being just a rip off.

I totally appreciate the fact that they are making movie on some real artists life, but can you please stop copying ? Many scenes are rip off from Eminem’s movie 8-mile 🙄#GullyBoy #GullyBoyTrailer #GullyBoyTeaser https://t.co/K8cIaC4XKc — Kartikay (@RavanPrideMax) January 4, 2019

As exciting and raw as #GullyBoy looks, I’m really hoping the makers are true to the ‘street’ aesthetic that @VivianDivine and @NaezyTheBaA represent. Last thing I want to see is a glorified 8 Mile rip-off where Detroit is replaced with Dharavi to please the masses. — Jackie J. Thakkar (@Juvenile_Jack) January 4, 2019

I really like ranveer singh but #GullyBoy seems like a rip off of 8 mile. — panauTEE (@Iam_tee_) January 4, 2019

So we’re getting a Hindi version of 8 MILE ..looks good though..#GullyBoy — Rohan Gupta (@Rohaan49) January 4, 2019

Reminded me of Eminem’s 8 Mile.. Hope it’s just the Rap that’s the similarity.. #GullyBoyhttps://t.co/C2zlSpGmJL — highflyer 🇮🇳 (@healingnano) January 4, 2019

Watched the Gully Boy teaser. I see a lot of 8 Mile. Anyone with me? #GullyBoy #NoOffense — Neelargho Ray (@neelarbro) January 4, 2019

From the trailer, it looks like Gully Boy is just an 8-Mile adaptation, but without Eminem. — Gaurav Dadhania (@GVRV) January 4, 2019

To me #GullyBoy looks like a copy of EMINEM’S movie 8 MILE . #AsliHipHop pic.twitter.com/PyB3xJkaRf — Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLal) January 4, 2019

Never been a fan of desi hip-hop but ranveer singh’s gully boy is something different. Loved the flow. The fact that it reminded me of 8 mile, the greatest hip hop movie ever produced, is enough for gully boy to be considered a good movie. Looking forward. — Hussain (@shahhusainjafry) January 4, 2019

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14 this year.