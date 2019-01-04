Gully Boy teaser: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Asli Hip Hop’ gets everyone talking online

Toggle Menu
Although Ranveer Singh's performance got a thundering response online, many eagle-eyed Twitter users couldn't stop commenting on how the teaser gave them a vibe of Eminem's '8 Miles'.

Ranveer Singh’s rapping skills and performance got a thundering response from his fans.

In a surprise move, makers of Gully Boy dropped the teaser of the film on Friday. The Zoya Akhtar directorial starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in lead roles got everyone talking ever since the first posters were unveiled and with the Asli Hip-Hop song releasing, fans couldn’t stop gushing about the sneak-peak. From the looks of it, the film, based on the life of street rappers of Mumbai seems quite intriguing.

Many lauded Singh for his versatility and a gripping performance in the teaser flaunting his rapping skills. The chemistry between Bhatt and Singh too got some attention. Bollywood buffs praised the cast and crew and said they can’t wait for the film to release soon.

As the makers promised the trailer for January 9, here’s how Twitter reacted to the teaser.

However, many users pointed out that the film has an uncanny resemblance with Eminem’s ‘8 Miles’ and compared many things from the rapping style to the shots shown in the teaser, hoping it doesn’t end being just a rip off.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14 this year.

