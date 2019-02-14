Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy impresses twitterati

As Gully boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a street rapper Murad, hit the screens today, people took to social media to share their thoughts about the film. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie revolves around a young man, who breaks free through street rap. Though the movie is a work of fiction, it is inspired by the lives of underground rappers Divine and Naezy. Along with Singh, the movie also features actors Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz.

Advertising

From its 18-track album, which brings together 54 artistes, to the performance of the actors, people can’t stop obsessing over the movie. “First half was awesome. Second half even better! #Gullyboy is amazingg!! Love him or hate him, Ranveer Singh is a superstar. And he’s best actor of his generation, brilliant performance. Alia Bhatt very good,” read one of the many comments trending under the hashtag #GullyBoy.



Check out some of the many reactions to the movie on Twitter:

#Gullyboy left me speechless. It really is my story. I’m shivering as I type this because I’ve not seen something of this sort in a Hindi film before. Never sung along like I did here. Never cried like I did here. — Verun Chavaan (@chappallungi) February 14, 2019

#gullyboy it is treat to watch for all the actors were mind boggling Alia was so good Kalki was really good too and there was one More rapper I don’t know the name he was too very good ..but one who shook me completely is my ranveer gully boy you nailed it … — ruhi❣️ (@GoyalRuhi) February 14, 2019

@aliaa08 Just saw #gullyboy in Sydney. Whole theatre cheered when u came on screen. Is there anything you cant do. You are a magician when it comes to your craft. Keep surprising us. ❤️🥳🕺🏻🕺🏻 — mahi (@mahi_lahsgdidj) February 14, 2019

Half way through #Gullyboy !

So far very moving musical experience.. — Chetan Srivatsa (@Chetzzzzzz) February 14, 2019

First half was awesome. Second half even better! #Gullyboy is amazingg!! Love him or hate him, Ranveer Singh is a superstar. And he’s best actor of his generation, brilliant performance. Alia Bhatt very good. — Sumit (@iStargaryenn) February 14, 2019

#GullyBoy

Simple story filled with complex characters (well all the characters from the Gully anyway) beautifully directed. Ranveer Singh is fantastic as expected. The only issue for me was that the climax could have been a bit more intense for such a story. — Jithin K Mohan (@JithinKMohan) February 14, 2019

What an amazing movie #GULLYBOY is yar… @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 you r awesome… @ZoyaAkhtarOff oce again proved that she is the best..

4/5.. Its a winner.. — Charchit Jain (@ManjuJa86399178) February 14, 2019