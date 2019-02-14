Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy impresses twitterati

Toggle Menu
Gully Boy review: From its 18-track album, which brings together 54 artists, to the performance of the actors, people can't stop obsessing over the movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

A simple story filled with complex characters (well all the characters from the Gully anyway) beautifully directed. Ranveer Singh is fantastic as expected.

As Gully boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a street rapper Murad, hit the screens today, people took to social media to share their thoughts about the film. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie revolves around a young man, who breaks free through street rap. Though the movie is a work of fiction, it is inspired by the lives of underground rappers Divine and Naezy. Along with Singh, the movie also features actors Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz.

From its 18-track album, which brings together 54 artistes, to the performance of the actors, people can’t stop obsessing over the movie. “First half was awesome. Second half even better! #Gullyboy is amazingg!! Love him or hate him, Ranveer Singh is a superstar. And he’s best actor of his generation, brilliant performance. Alia Bhatt very good,” read one of the many comments trending under the hashtag #GullyBoy.


Check out some of the many reactions to the movie on Twitter:

