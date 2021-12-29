scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

This man tried a gulab jamun samosa so that you don’t have to: Latest bizarre food experiment goes viral

Although a gulab jamun samosa might seem peculiar, the concept of sweet samosa is not new. Previously, netizens have come across chocolate and Oreo ice-cream samosas.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 29, 2021 11:46:19 am
gulab jamun, samosa, gulab jamun samosas, sweet samosas, weird food videos, bizarre food, viral news, indian expressAlthough the food blogger didn't say anything about the taste, his expression gave it away.

It’s not uncommon for Indian mithai shops to sell mithai alongside snacks like samosas, however, have you ever seen anyone combing the two? Well, it just happened. A vendor has started selling gulab jamun samosas and people are having none of it.

When it comes to a piping hot samosa, few can say no to that crunchy hard exterior and spicy potato filling inside. However, take that masala away and add sugary gulab jamuns to it and imagine the taste. Well, a food blogger from The Foodie Hat recently tried it, and it was a clear thumbs down for him.

In the video shared on Instagram, the vendor is seen taking usual samosa pockets made with flour dough. However, instead of traditional potato stuffing, he puts in a gulab jamun and seals it in before frying it.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABHISHEK || KOMAL (@thefoodiehat)

Even though the blogger didn’t reveal where he found the bizarre dish, people on the platform called him “brave” for having it and thanked him for not promoting the location.

Although this this might seem peculiar, the concept of sweet samosa is not new. Previously, we have seen chocolate samosa pav, and even Oreo ice-cream samosa that even caught the attention of the cookie brand! However, even if these quirky experiments are news, in traditional version of sweet samosa filled with coconut stuffing has been there for ages.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement