This man tried a gulab jamun samosa so that you don’t have to: Latest bizarre food experiment goes viral

It’s not uncommon for Indian mithai shops to sell mithai alongside snacks like samosas, however, have you ever seen anyone combing the two? Well, it just happened. A vendor has started selling gulab jamun samosas and people are having none of it.

When it comes to a piping hot samosa, few can say no to that crunchy hard exterior and spicy potato filling inside. However, take that masala away and add sugary gulab jamuns to it and imagine the taste. Well, a food blogger from The Foodie Hat recently tried it, and it was a clear thumbs down for him.

In the video shared on Instagram, the vendor is seen taking usual samosa pockets made with flour dough. However, instead of traditional potato stuffing, he puts in a gulab jamun and seals it in before frying it.

Watch the video here:

Even though the blogger didn’t reveal where he found the bizarre dish, people on the platform called him “brave” for having it and thanked him for not promoting the location.

Although this this might seem peculiar, the concept of sweet samosa is not new. Previously, we have seen chocolate samosa pav, and even Oreo ice-cream samosa that even caught the attention of the cookie brand! However, even if these quirky experiments are news, in traditional version of sweet samosa filled with coconut stuffing has been there for ages.