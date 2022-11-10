scorecardresearch
‘Gulab Jamun-Old Monk flambé’ video goes viral. Watch

The short clip has amassed more than 8.8 million views and 1.6 lakh likes on Instagram.

gulab jamun with old monk rum, old monk rum in gulab jamun, gulab jamun bizarre recipe, indian expressThe hashtags used in the Instagram post indicate that the experiment was made during the Diwali festival.

Sweet lovers relish munching on gulab jamun, the soft and delicious berry-sized balls dipped in sugar syrup. Intriguing gulab jamun lovers, a new experiment with the dessert has gone viral.

Captioned “Gulab Jamun Old monk Flambé It’s that theme and we are just sticking to it”, a video clip shows sugar syrup being added to the soft balls. Surprisingly, Old Monk rum is added to the gulab jamun and the mixture is shown over the flame. After being heated up for a while, it is transferred into another vessel with flames visible in the mixture. The text insert in the video says, “Not your average Gulab Jamun”.

A street vendor’s experiment with Old Monk rum and tea recently did the rounds on social media. The man was seen adding the rum to a kulhad under heat and was seen adding tea into it.

Gulab jamun often gets experimented with weird combinations. While the dessert’s combination with burger buns would not have been imagined by anyone, a street vendor served it to his customers. In a video, gulab jamuns were seen added on top of burger buns, squished after adding sugar syrup. Netizens were quick to express their disagreement.

