Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

‘Why? Just why?’: Netizens ask as gulab jamun burger video goes viral

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 1.4 lakh views on Twitter.

gulab jamun burger, gulab jamun, burger, bizarre food, bizarre food recipe, indian expressNetizens were angered by the mixing of burger and gulab jamun and many came up with sarcastic comments.

When it comes to experiments with food, there is no dearth of content online. From lip-smacking cheese burger recipes to cringeworthy ice-cream pizzas, netizens have witnessed it all. The bizarre food experiments seem to be never-ending and the new addition to the list is gulab jamun burger.

Never would have anyone imagined a blend of the burger bun with the sweet gulab jamun and netizens have expressed their disapproval.

In the video shared by Twitter user T, gulab jamuns are seen being added on top of burger buns and squished after adding sugar syrup. Later, it is placed on a tawa and cut into pieces. A woman is also seen trying out the gulab jamun burger.

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 1.4 lakh views on Twitter. Netizens were angered by the mixing of burger and gulab jamun and many came up with sarcastic comments.

A user commented, “Yummy. Please add mayo, ketchup, green chutney, cheese, onions, peanuts to it.” Another user commented, “Why ? Just why ?” A third user wrote, “I’m opposed to capital punishment, but am prepared to make an exception in this case.”

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 06:46:21 pm
