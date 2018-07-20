Traffic personnel honoured after Gul Panag’s viral tweet appreciating their work

Gul Panag praised Gurdhian Singh in her tweet. (Source: GulPanag/Twitter) Gul Panag praised Gurdhian Singh in her tweet. (Source: GulPanag/Twitter)

Two traffic policemen have received awards from the Punjab government just days after actor Gul Panag tweeted in appreciation of their work. On its official Facebook page, Punjab Police announced that head constables Gurdhian Singh and Gurdev Singh have been honoured for their work by Punjab’s Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, and Director General of Police Suresh Arora.

On July 18, Panag tweeted pictures praising the work of the two policemen despite the rains and waterlogging in the Zirakpur area of Punjab that went viral. In her tweet she wrote, “Dear @capt_amarinder Sir, hard working traffic policemen like this gentleman, would be immensely helped by good rain gear and a pat on the back. This is under the Zirakpur flyover, Patiala Road.” The pictures were of head constable Gurdhian Singh, standing in water and directing traffic.

Dear @capt_amarinder Sir,

hard working traffic policemen like this gentleman, would be immensely helped by good rain gear and a pat on the back.

This is under the Zirakpur flyover, Patiala Road. pic.twitter.com/9IYqhtVNtP — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) July 18, 2018

The Punjab Police took note of the tweets and praised the work done by their officers. On its Facebook page, Punjab Police posted that the two traffic police personnel would be rewarded with ‘commendation certificates/cash rewards by the ADGP/Traffic’ and would receive certificates titled ‘You make the difference’.

Read the full post here.

The awarding of the constables is part of an initiative by the traffic wing of the Punjab Police to honour personnel who show exemplary zeal to save lives, make roads safer and congestion-free. Awardees are selected on the basis of citizens tweets, emails, comments on social media handles of Punjab Police or messages sent on Whatsapp that are backed by photographs.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd