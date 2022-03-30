‘Noble cause’: Gujarati folk singers perform in US, raise Rs 2.5 crore for Ukrainians

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, people around the world have stood in solidarity with Ukrainians. Millions of people have been continuously donating and raising funds to support the Ukrainians forced to flee their war-torn country. Now, two Gujarati folk singers are earning plaudits online for raising a big amount.

In videos doing rounds on the internet, singers Gitaben Rabari and Sunny Jadhav are seen sitting on a stage in traditional ethnic attire performing soulful renditions of popular folk songs. As they continue to enthral the audience, dollar bills are seen raining on them, so much so that the stage is inundated with money.

The artists were performing in Dallas earlier this week at a musical event Lok Dayro, a part of their grand musical tour in the US, managed by the Manpasand group. The two Gujarati singers are making waves online as videos and photos showed enthusiastic NRIs showering wads of cash on them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Ben Rabari Live (@geetabenrabarilive)

As the clips went viral, Rabari took to social media to announce that one of their shows in the US organised by the Surat Leuva Patel Samaj (SLPS) raised $3,30,000 (nearly Rs 2.5 crore). “Manpasand group & we are very proud to be part of this noble cause,” Rabari wrote on Instagram to help Ukrainians fleeing their homeland amid heavy shelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Ben Rabari (@geetabenrabariofficial)

As their Dallas contribution created a buzz, Rabari’s recent photos from Georgia, Atlanta, too showed a similar image. On Instagram, Rabari shared images of her and Jadhav sitting amid huge amounts of currency notes scattered on stage.

Around the world, charity concerts are being hosted to help the victims of humanitarian crises where musicians have been using their talent to inspire people to donate to the cause. Recently, pop superstars like Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello took the stage in the United Kingdom to raise money, collecting £12.2 million.