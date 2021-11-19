Gujarati folk singer showered with bucketfuls of cash during performance, watch

Gujarati folk singer Urvashi Radadiya has shared a video where she is being showered with cash during a performance. In the video, Radadiya is seen performing on stage with other musicians as a man comes from behind and showers her with a bucketful of cash. The area where she is singing is already carpeted with cash.

The singer smiled and brushed off the currency notes from the harmonium and continued with her performance. People were deeply moved by her singing and continued to throw money at her.

Radadiya expressed gratitude to everyone in her Instagram post. She also mentioned that the performance was held during Tulsi vivah ceremony organized by Shri Samast Hirawadi Group in Gujarat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Radadiya (@urvashiradadiya_official)

The video of currency shower has taken the internet by storm and Radadiya’s Instagram post has garnered over 13,000 likes. An Instagram user ‘happpiee soul’ commented, “Keep growing, keep shining.” Another user Deepikapatel4540 said, “Very nice didi, lots of love.” Many, however, objected to the currency shower, calling it disrespectful. A user said, “This is very disrespectful. Also why to shower notes like this?”

Radadiya’s Instagram profile refers her as the Queen of Gujarati folk. Her Instagram account includes short clips of her singing soothing Gujarati songs. The folk singer is quite active on social media and has over 21,000 followers.