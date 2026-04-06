Gujarat Titans batting coach Matthew Hayden picks up trash during IPL match, video sparks outrage: ‘Absolutely shameful’

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden is winning plaudits for his thoughtful act during the IPL match on April 1. Currently serving as the Gujarat Titans’ batting coach in IPL 2026, the 54-year-old was seen picking up plastic bottles and other litter scattered near the boundary line and the dugout.

According to reports, the moment was captured during the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match. Shared on the Gujarat Titans’ official X account, a video shows Hayden quietly collecting discarded items and placing them in a dustbin.

“That gesture won our hearts, Haydos!” the caption read.

Watch here:

That gesture won our hearts, Haydos! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/XCRO3vL8q0 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 1, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, prompting a range of reactions. “We should be asking why are players and officials littering there? It shouldn’t take a Hayden to teach us basic decency,” an X user wrote. “Haydos should be made the brand ambassador of civic sense for India. What a disgusting culture this country has! Everyday I see people throwing trash on the roadside, and I keep cursing them for destroying our country. Absolutely shameful!” another user commented.

“This gesture should make you feel ashamed, idiot… Don’t you realise he just shamed your people who littered ? Now you will expect him to do the same thing every match,” a third user reacted.

The Gujarat Titans failed to chase 211 against the Rajasthan Royals at home on the night of April 4, even after reaching 107 for 1 in the 11th over.

An opening partnership of 78 runs between Sai Sudharsan (73 off 44) and Kumar Kushagra (18 off 14) gave them a strong start. However, quick wickets in the middle overs caused a collapse, and they slipped to 161 for 7.