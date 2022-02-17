scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Gujarat HC Chief Justice chides cop for drinking cola during hearing. Here’s his order

After the Chief Justice spotted Rathod drinking something similar to a cold drink during the hearing, he said an advocate was also pulled up earlier for eating a samosa.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2022 6:41:07 pm
Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court Aravind Kumar pulled up a police officer, who was seen sipping a beverage during a virtual hearing on Tuesday. Chief Justice Kumar directed the government pleader to ask inspector A M Rathod to distribute 100 cans of cold drinks to the bar association, news agency PTI reported.

After the Chief Justice spotted Rathod drinking something similar to a cold drink during the hearing, he said an advocate was also pulled up earlier for eating a samosa. “We said that we have no objections to you eating a samosa. But the only ground is, you cannot eat it in front of us, because others are also tempted. Either he should give it to everybody or he should not eat it,” Chief Justice was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Chief Justice also warned of disciplinary proceedings against Rathod if he failed to follow the directive.

“It was in a lighter vein that the court asked him not to have the cold drink alone, but share it with others as well,” a government pleader was quoted as saying by PTI.

Inspector Rathod was appearing before the court during the hearing of a petition against him. The petitioner accused him and other officers of beating up two women at a traffic junction.

