Watch: Policeman carries two kids on shoulders to safety in flood-hit Gujarat, gets praise from CM

Even as heavy rains continue to batter Gujarat for the fourth consecutive day, a heartwarming video of a police constable carrying two children on his shoulders while crossing a flooded region to take them to safety has emerged from the state.

#WATCH Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety. (10.08) #Gujarat

The video, tweeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, shows Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable, carrying two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km as he walks through waist-deep water at Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, about 200 km from capital Ahmedabad.

One of the first to laud the constable’s bravery was the CM himself. “A man in uniform on duty. Police constable Shri Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja is one of the many examples of Hard work, Determination and Dedication of Government official, executing duties in the adverse situation. Do appreciate their commitment,” Rupani tweeted.

If we look beyond movies, we will realise that our country is indeed full of real superheroes.

