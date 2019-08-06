IAF officer praised for rescuing elderly woman from neck-deep water during Gujarat floods

In Gujarat, heavy showers affected many parts of the state, in some cases leaving residents stranded in neck-deep waters, In rain-hit Navsari in Gujarat, an air force officer went above and beyond to rescue an elderly woman and is receiving a lot of praise.

In a video shared by the Indian Air Force that’s going viral, an officer is seen wading through neck-deep water to rescue the woman, who was hesitant to board a winch cradle. According to the post, Flight Lieutenant Karan Deshmukh “pacified the old lady & helped her through the water onto winch cradle, finally getting her to safety”.

The footage showed the woman being airlifted:

#BraveHeartsofIndia :FltLt Karan Deshmukh winched himself down & waded through neck deep water at Navsari,Gujarat, to save an old lady who was afraid to board the winch cradle.

He pacified the old lady & helped her through water onto winch cradle, finally getting her to safety. pic.twitter.com/0T0xEehaYZ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 4, 2019

The video garnered a lot of attention online and many praised the officer for his efforts.

On the first three days of August, Gujarat received more than 61 per cent rainfall of what it receives in July, when the southwest monsoon is otherwise most active.