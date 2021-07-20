Gujarat engg students develop motorbike that runs on petrol and electricity, netizens say ‘good job’

July 20, 2021 6:09:43 pm
A couple of engineering students from a Gujarat college have designed and built a motorbike that runs on both petrol and electricity.
VVP Engineering College students came up with the idea of a hybrid motorbike that can run about 40 kilometres with fully charged batteries.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Maniar, dean of the Mechanical Department of the college, said that the reason behind coming up with the hybrid model was the skyrocketing fuel prices.
“The main reason for developing this is that fuel prices are skyrocketing. There are many issues with e-vehicles like high prices, slow charging, etc. So, we thought of a vehicle that can run on both,” he told the news agency.
According to Maniar, the seventh-semester students came up with the hybrid idea on an already existing petrol engine of a bike.
Gujarat | Students of VVP Engineering College in Rajkot develop a motorbike that can run on both petrol and electricity.
“Fuel prices are skyrocketing. E-vehicles have issues like slow charging. So we thought of a vehicle that can run on both,” Dr Maniar, Dean, Mechanical Dept pic.twitter.com/VEyOcU1IkQ
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
