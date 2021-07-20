scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Must Read

Gujarat engg students develop motorbike that runs on petrol and electricity, netizens say ‘good job’

VVP Engineering College students came up with the idea of a hybrid motorbike that can run about 40 kilometres with fully charged batteries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 6:09:43 pm
Motorbike running on petrol and electricity, engineering student hybrid motorbike, Gujarat engineering students hybrid motorbike, VVP Engineering College, VVP Engineering College hybrid motorbike, Hybrid motorbike, Gujarat news, Petrol and electric motorbike, Viral News, Trending News, Indian Express newsMany who came across the news lauded the students for their innovation.

A couple of engineering students from a Gujarat college have designed and built a motorbike that runs on both petrol and electricity.

VVP Engineering College students came up with the idea of a hybrid motorbike that can run about 40 kilometres with fully charged batteries.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Maniar, dean of the Mechanical Department of the college, said that the reason behind coming up with the hybrid model was the skyrocketing fuel prices.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The main reason for developing this is that fuel prices are skyrocketing. There are many issues with e-vehicles like high prices, slow charging, etc. So, we thought of a vehicle that can run on both,” he told the news agency.

According to Maniar, the seventh-semester students came up with the hybrid idea on an already existing petrol engine of a bike.

Many netizens, who came across the news, lauded the students for their innovation. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 20: Latest News

Advertisement