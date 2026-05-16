Gujarat bhajan singer buried under piles of cash during Dayro event; viral video sparks debate

A video from Gujarat has gone viral online after folk singer Gopal Sadhu was nearly buried under piles of cash during a Dayro programme, leaving social media users stunned and amused in equal measure.
The incident is said to have taken place in Khambhaliya village near Junagadh, where a large crowd had gathered for the devotional music event. As Gopal Sadhu performed bhajans on stage, devotees showered him with currency notes in a gesture of admiration and faith.
In clips now circulating widely across Instagram, X and other social media platforms, the singer can be seen seated with a harmonium, deeply focused on his performance while people continue stacking bundles and sacks of cash around him.
As the programme went on, the heaps of money kept growing until the singer was almost completely covered. What surprised many viewers was Gopal Sadhu’s calm reaction throughout the spectacle. Despite the chaos unfolding around him, he continued singing without interruption or visible distraction.
The clips soon exploded online, drawing millions of views and triggering a flood of reactions ranging from disbelief to criticism and humour.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Another X account, DeshGujarat, reshared the footage and added more details about the event. According to the post, “Organisers announced that after covering the event’s operational expenses, all remaining funds and donations received will be handed over to Ahir Charitable Trust for construction of Gujarat Ahir Kanya Chhatralaya (Ahir Girls Hostel) and educational complex in Ahmedabad.”
However, indianexpress.com could not independently verify the claim at the time of publishing.
Watch | A singer was nearly buried under a shower of currency notes during a Dayro event in Gujarat. The video is from last night’s performance at a Shrimad Bhagwat Saptah in Khambhaliya, Dwarka district. Organisers announced that after covering the event’s operational expenses,… pic.twitter.com/C3MQY3ht28
— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) May 15, 2026
Netizens took to the comments section with mixed opinions after the video crossed 10 million views.
One user criticised the act and wrote, “Donate alright but burying a person under the money is vulgar and despicable.” Another commented, “Don’t insult Mata Lakshmi like this. If possible, keep a large donation box and tell all the generous donors to put their own money in the donation box. This seems less like a diary and more like a joke.”
A third user added, “If God has given more money then use it in good work, such artists have the habit of sticking round.”
Dayro is a centuries-old folk tradition deeply rooted in Gujarati culture. Such gatherings usually include devotional singing, storytelling, poetry recitals, humour, and folk performances. At many Dayro events, audience members shower performers with cash as a sign of respect, blessings, and appreciation.
Adding to the dramatic visuals, Jayaraj Ahir, son of renowned folk artist Mayabhai Ahir, was also present at the event and joined others in showering money during the performance. Organisers reportedly clarified that the donations collected were not meant for personal use but would instead support religious and charitable causes linked to the programme, according to India Today.
They further stated that the funds raised would be used for community welfare initiatives and future religious events. The programme itself was organised as part of a Bhagavad Gyan Yagya under the Prayagraj Group in Khambhaliya, where devotional bhajans and folk performances were held.