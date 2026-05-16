Gujarat bhajan singer buried under piles of cash during Dayro event; viral video sparks debate

As the programme went on, the heaps of money kept growing until the singer was almost completely covered. (Source: @thegopalsadhu/Instagram)

A video from Gujarat has gone viral online after folk singer Gopal Sadhu was nearly buried under piles of cash during a Dayro programme, leaving social media users stunned and amused in equal measure.

The incident is said to have taken place in Khambhaliya village near Junagadh, where a large crowd had gathered for the devotional music event. As Gopal Sadhu performed bhajans on stage, devotees showered him with currency notes in a gesture of admiration and faith.

In clips now circulating widely across Instagram, X and other social media platforms, the singer can be seen seated with a harmonium, deeply focused on his performance while people continue stacking bundles and sacks of cash around him.