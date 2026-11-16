‘Like managing cattle’: Viral video of lion chased on motorcycles sparks outrage

A viral video showing forest officials chasing a lion on motorcycles at Ambardi Safari Park in Gujarat’s Amreli district has triggered backlash, prompting the Forest Department to take action against three outsourced personnel. According to news agency PTI, the incident took place under the Dhari Gir East Division during the Diwali vacation.

The viral video shows three men riding separate motorcycles and pursuing a lion, apparently chasing it towards an open ground. One of the riders can also be seen carrying a walkie-talkie, while a government Bolero vehicle belonging to the Forest Department reportedly passes through the area.

Men chasing lion on motorcycles

PTI reported that forest personnel have been relieved of their duties. The video sparked widespread criticism, with questions raised about the conduct of forest personnel and the alleged use of motorcycles to control the lion’s movement.