‘Like managing cattle’: Viral video of lion chased on motorcycles sparks outrage

A viral video showing forest officials chasing a lion on motorcycles at Ambardi Safari Park in Gujarat’s Amreli district has triggered backlash, prompting the Forest Department to take action against three outsourced personnel. According to news agency PTI, the incident took place under the Dhari Gir East Division during the Diwali vacation.
The viral video shows three men riding separate motorcycles and pursuing a lion, apparently chasing it towards an open ground. One of the riders can also be seen carrying a walkie-talkie, while a government Bolero vehicle belonging to the Forest Department reportedly passes through the area.
Men chasing lion on motorcycles
PTI reported that forest personnel have been relieved of their duties. The video sparked widespread criticism, with questions raised about the conduct of forest personnel and the alleged use of motorcycles to control the lion’s movement.
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The video has since amassed numerous reactions. “It’s high time India must explore new home for Asiatic Lions, diversity is one thing and this kind of human interference with wildlife is not good in long-term,” a user wrote.
“It’s Gir. Lion are too used to humans and they co-exist. Locals do treat it like a Wild Stray Home Cat,” another user commented. “Seems the lions of Gir have turned into cows! I find people managing cattle while riding bikes through the towns,” a third user reacted.
Some reports also claimed that staff were attempting to arrange close-up sightings of lions for VIP visitors during the holiday season.
However, forest officials have denied allegations of animal harassment, stating that the personnel were carrying out a routine exercise to guide the lion back into its designated enclosure.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh told PTI that the department had initiated an inquiry into the incident. He said some forest personnel were directing the lion towards its enclosure in the evening, a routine exercise usually conducted using a jeep.
“Usually, this routine exercise is carried out using a jeep, but some personnel used motorcycles,” Singh said, adding that a notice was issued and the three outsourced employees were subsequently relieved of their duties.