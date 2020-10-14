Watch: Duo from Andhra Pradesh set record for smashing coconuts while blindfolded

The video shows Rakesh lying on the ground with coconuts around him. Reddy, blindfolded goes around, smashing the coconuts.

Two Andhra Pradesh residents have set a Guinness World Record for smashing the most number of coconuts kept around a person while blindfolded.

Nellore native Prabhakar Reddy P smashed 49 coconuts that were set around his student Rakesh B to set the record. A video of the duo’s feat is now doing the rounds of the internet.

The video shows Rakesh, a martial arts student lying on the ground, with coconuts around him. Reddy, his teacher, is blindfolded and smashes the coconuts with a hammer.

As per the video, the coconuts used for the feat were later used to feed stay animals. The video also featured previous record holders Karamjit Singh and Kawaljit Singh.

Watch the video here:

According to the official site, the new record was set on September 15. The site also said that both Rakesh B and Prabhakar Reddy P are multiple record holders in the field of martial arts.

