6-year-old Ahmedabad boy sets world record for being youngest computer programmer

According to the official website of Guinness World Record, Talsania broke the record on 23 January 2020, a day before his 7th birthday.

A six-year-old from Ahmedabad has set a record for being the world’s youngest computer programmer and says he hopes to be an entrepreneur one day.

Arham Om Talsania, a Class 2 student, entered the Guinness Book of World Records after completing a test on the Python programming language.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Talsania said, “My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 years old. At the age of 3, I bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python.”

Gujarat: Arham Om Talsania, a Class 2 student from Ahmedabad, created Guinness World Record as World's Youngest Computer Programmer by clearing Python programming language exam at the age of six. He says,"My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 yrs old"

I want to be a business entrepreneur & help everyone. I want to make apps, games and systems for coding. I also want to help the needy: Arham Om Talsania.

“Since he was very young he was very much interested in gadgets. He used to play games on tablet devices. He also used to solve puzzles. I taught him the basics of programming and he started creating his own small games,” Om told ANI.

The official website of the records book states that “The youngest computer programmer is Arham Om Talsania (India, b. 24 January 2013) who is 6 years and 364 days old, as verified in Gujarat, India, on 23 January 2020.”

The website says that Talsania “broke this record title a day before his 7th birthday, thus achieving the record title of youngest computer programmer.”

