Watch: Hula hooping Chennai group smash four Guinness World Records

A group of youngsters from Chennai doing some neat tricks with hula hoops set four world records, and have Indian netizens heaping praise on them.
A video shared on the Guinness World Records’ official YouTube handle shows members of the Chennai Hoopers group setting four world records in different categories.
RS Janai set a world record for the most numbers of elbow passes, who did 24 rotations in a minute. Then, 16-year-old Tarun achieved the world record for the most hula hoop rotations around knees with 194 rotations in a minute.
This was followed by the most hula hoop passes around the neck which was performed by E Guru Prasath. He did 211 rotations in one minute. And finally, Lalith Anisshvar set a world record for the most hula hoop rotations on the arm, after managing to do 220 rotations in a minute.
Watch the video:
Many lauded the youngsters for their dedication and hard work. Take a look at some of the reactions:
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.