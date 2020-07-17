Watch: Hula hooping Chennai group smash four Guinness World Records

As the children shared their stores of success in the video, many lauded the children for their dedication and hard work. (Picture credit: YouTube/ Guinness World Record) As the children shared their stores of success in the video, many lauded the children for their dedication and hard work. (Picture credit: YouTube/ Guinness World Record)

A group of youngsters from Chennai doing some neat tricks with hula hoops set four world records, and have Indian netizens heaping praise on them.

A video shared on the Guinness World Records’ official YouTube handle shows members of the Chennai Hoopers group setting four world records in different categories.

RS Janai set a world record for the most numbers of elbow passes, who did 24 rotations in a minute. Then, 16-year-old Tarun achieved the world record for the most hula hoop rotations around knees with 194 rotations in a minute.

This was followed by the most hula hoop passes around the neck which was performed by E Guru Prasath. He did 211 rotations in one minute. And finally, Lalith Anisshvar set a world record for the most hula hoop rotations on the arm, after managing to do 220 rotations in a minute.

Watch the video:

Many lauded the youngsters for their dedication and hard work. Take a look at some of the reactions:

