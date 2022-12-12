scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Bang, baaja, baarat: Guests at this wedding grabbed utensils to spice up the dance

An Indian wedding is hardly complete without good music and dance, the lack of which will most certainly be considered a party pooper. In a video that is going viral, it appears that guests at a wedding decided to take matters into their own hands to spice up the evening.

The undated clip shows men picking up random utensils at the wedding venue, and banging them together in celebration. Soon, more guests pick up plates, lids and practically everything they can get their hands on, including chairs, as the impromptu dance starts to go playfully rogue.

The video, posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the name Ankit $8 (@imoriginalankit), has already been viewed over 17,000 times and has garnered hundreds of likes.

This is hardly the first time over-enthusiastic guests have triggered mayhem at a wedding. A video that went viral in July this year showed how a drunken guest’s antics accidentally started a fire during a celebratory event. In the video, a middle-aged man is seen dancing with sparklers, inadvertently setting some décor on fire.

Instead of panicking, the man proceeds to use his arms and feet to put out the flames and somehow manages to do so successfully. Blissfully unmindful of the dangers of the situation, he then goes on to dance merrily.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:29:31 pm
