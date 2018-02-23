Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Gucci uses Sikh turbans as fashion accessory on the ramp; Twitterati start a debate

Fashion brand Gucci's Fall 2018 collection featured models wearing turbans at the Milan Fashion Week, and it soon ignited a debate among social media users. Some felt that the brand disrespected the Sikh Turban by using it as a fashion accessory.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 9:55:36 am
Gucci sikh turban ramp walk, Gucci sikh debate, Gucci turban ramp walk debate, Twitter reactions sikh turban, What do you think about this ongoing debate that involves Sikh turbans being used as a fashion prop? (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Many religions and cultures across the world have distinct characteristics, and the people following them are often protective and sensitive about it. What’s more, they also have certain customary symbols that have become their identity over the years — such as the Jesus cross for Christianity, taqiya cap for Islam or the turban for the Sikh culture. While the turban is worn as a headgear by many men and women in various countries, its recent use as a fashion accessory by Gucci started a debate among the Sikh community.

The brand’s Fall 2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week featured models wearing turbans, and it upset many people on social media. Taking to Twitter, Harjinder Singh Kukreja slammed the brand for not respecting the turban and stated that it is not “a hot new accessory”. In the tweet, he wrote, “Dear @gucci, the Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs. Your models have used Turbans as ‘hats’ whereas practising Sikhs tie them neatly fold-by-fold. Using fake Sikhs/Turbans is worse than selling fake Gucci products.” IndianExpress.com got in touch with Kukreja, and is awaiting his reply.

Soon after, many people on social media joined the debate with a string of tweets about the use of turban for the fashion show. While some agreed with Kukreja, others felt that the turban is not just related to the Sikh community. Moreover, some even stated the brand had not disrespected the customary headgear in any way. Here are some of the comments that followed the tweet.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now