Thursday, June 03, 2021
Gucci sells Indian kurta for Rs 2.5 lakh, and desi Twitter can’t keep calm

"I can get this for Rs 500," wrote a user as Gucci tried selling a desi kurta as a high-end 'kaftan' for an exorbitant price of Rs 2.5 lakh.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2021 3:31:17 pm
Many people also pointed out that the dress by Gucci isn't even a kaftan.

Fashion house Gucci is selling a dress closely resembling the Indian kurta for an exorbitant Rs 2.5 lakh and the Desi Twitter has a lot to say about it. With this, kurta joins Indian mainstays such as turmeric latte, desi khatiya and pranayam, which have been appropriated by the West.

Yes, one desi user suddenly came across the international brand selling an ivory white kurta, which the brand mislabelled as ‘kaftan’ for $3500. Soon, the screenshot of the product started a conversation online with desi folks baffled and unimpressed.

“Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the images.

“Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with a floral embroidery and self-tile tassels,” description of the Made in Italy product read on the luxury brand’s website.

However, this is not the only kaftan the famous brand has to offer, and believe it or not, this is not the most expensive option in the category. The website lists many kaftans of various lengths and patterns, some even made of silk, with prices starting off at $1300 going up to $4200!

Desi folks couldn’t believe the exorbitant price, calculating how many dozens of outfits they can get for the same amount. Many also wondered who will shell out so much of money to buy the product. Some also pointed out that the product isn’t a kaftan and should be best described as a kurta or a kurti.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

However, it’s not the first time that an international brand tried to sell everyday south-Asian garment at a high price. In 2018, Zara created a huge buzz online after it started selling a women’s skirt that reminded everyone of lungi.

