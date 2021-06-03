Gucci sells Indian kurta for Rs 2.5 lakh, and desi Twitter can’t keep calm

Many people also pointed out that the dress by Gucci isn't even a kaftan.

Fashion house Gucci is selling a dress closely resembling the Indian kurta for an exorbitant Rs 2.5 lakh and the Desi Twitter has a lot to say about it. With this, kurta joins Indian mainstays such as turmeric latte, desi khatiya and pranayam, which have been appropriated by the West.

Yes, one desi user suddenly came across the international brand selling an ivory white kurta, which the brand mislabelled as ‘kaftan’ for $3500. Soon, the screenshot of the product started a conversation online with desi folks baffled and unimpressed.

“Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the images.

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

“Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with a floral embroidery and self-tile tassels,” description of the Made in Italy product read on the luxury brand’s website.

However, this is not the only kaftan the famous brand has to offer, and believe it or not, this is not the most expensive option in the category. The website lists many kaftans of various lengths and patterns, some even made of silk, with prices starting off at $1300 going up to $4200!

Desi folks couldn’t believe the exorbitant price, calculating how many dozens of outfits they can get for the same amount. Many also wondered who will shell out so much of money to buy the product. Some also pointed out that the product isn’t a kaftan and should be best described as a kurta or a kurti.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

Gucci be selling this kurta for C$ 4,550 and I am like …. Who is shelling out that kind of $$$ for a kurta that ammi bought me from Murree’s Mall Road for 300 rupees. pic.twitter.com/gxlBHxwpxC — T a z e e n (@tazeen) June 2, 2021

For what they are charging so much ? https://t.co/ORfRwJIKvs — 🦋🅿️🦋 (@PinkaSfantasy) June 2, 2021

THE TROUSERS AND SHOES W IT GOOD LORD https://t.co/JS5h1SkIw5 — ree (@r6ckyz) June 2, 2021

if ur gonna appropriate something at least do it WELL damn https://t.co/Z5NXCzEqLS — 🌈🔫 (@lovecorepng) June 2, 2021

White people scamming themselves 😂 — Arezoo آرزو (@ArezooJaan) June 2, 2021

Indians moms: “Arrey bhaiyya yahin kurti maine paas ki dukaan se 200 rupay mein liya tha”💀 https://t.co/pyEcpCKQ2X — hahaha. (@saanjhraabta) June 1, 2021

No offense but I won’t buy it for even 500 😭 — Ms.Sunlight ✨ (@Aditiitweets) June 1, 2021

People could simply fly to India for this much money and buy from here!! — Nemish (@NemishKanwar) June 2, 2021

My mom can make the same design shall I start selling those to Gucci ? :) — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

Or agr maa ko saath leke gaye tou 180rs mein 😂 — Neha:) (@nehakwho) June 2, 2021

“Monthly Payments available” – this would be much needed 😜😜😂 — Manav Saneja (@manavsaneja) June 3, 2021

Complete crap. Who buy these things except our Bollywood people pic.twitter.com/20m0qQRs26 — Kali’s warrior (@JCC2U) June 3, 2021

What is there in that. Is it gold plated borders😱🤔 — Nazeera Sultana (@SultanaNazeera) June 3, 2021

However, it’s not the first time that an international brand tried to sell everyday south-Asian garment at a high price. In 2018, Zara created a huge buzz online after it started selling a women’s skirt that reminded everyone of lungi.