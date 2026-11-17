Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has created a significant buzz among game enthusiasts worldwide. Amid the excitement surrounding the most-awaited game’s release, a Chennai-based company has announced a day off for its employees.

Interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte has announced a company-wide holiday on November 19 for its employees, interns, and freelancers to mark the game’s release.

The company’s founder and CEO Kishore Shanmugam announced the decision in an Instagram post, recalling how the Grand Theft Auto franchise had been part of the team’s growing-up years. “Just a day off for a game we have waited years for. We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late-night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours,” the post read.