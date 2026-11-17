Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has created a significant buzz among game enthusiasts worldwide. Amid the excitement surrounding the most-awaited game’s release, a Chennai-based company has announced a day off for its employees.
Interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte has announced a company-wide holiday on November 19 for its employees, interns, and freelancers to mark the game’s release.
The company’s founder and CEO Kishore Shanmugam announced the decision in an Instagram post, recalling how the Grand Theft Auto franchise had been part of the team’s growing-up years. “Just a day off for a game we have waited years for. We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late-night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours,” the post read.
The company said it did not want to treat the occasion as an ordinary working day, adding that employees should be able to enjoy the game’s launch without worrying about work.
“It’s been 13 years, so when GTA VI finally arrives, we’re not treating it like just another Thursday! November 19, 2026. ChairsCarte & INDE are officially taking the day off!” the announcement added.
See the post here:
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The Instagram announcement quickly went viral, garnering a wave of reactions. “From another country here, but congratulations on your attitude, all the best to your company,” a user wrote. “this company shall now have the most dedicated employees after this,” another user commented.
“Man of culture! Hire me please,” a third user chimed in.
Why is GTA 6 generating so much excitement?
Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent years. The upcoming instalment will take players back to Vice City, a fictional city inspired by Miami, and introduce Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida.
The game is arriving more than 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. Over the years, GTA V has remained a defining title in open-world gaming, with its sprawling fictional setting of Los Santos and its enduring popularity across multiple console generations.
GTA 6 is expected to take the franchise’s open-world experience further, with more detailed environments, enhanced realism, and advanced simulation systems. Its approach to world-building is also expected to draw comparisons with Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2, known for its immersive environments and attention to detail.