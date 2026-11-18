After keeping gaming enthusiasts waiting for over a decade, GTA 6 is finally set to launch worldwide on November 19. As fans continue to share their excitement on social media, Blinkit on Wednesday announced a quick way to get their hands on the much-awaited game.
The quick-commerce platform announced that customers in select areas across 11 Indian cities can now order Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI through its app and have it delivered in minutes.
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the development in a post on X. “It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes,” Dhindsa wrote.
What will customers get when they order GTA 6?
Dhindsa said Blinkit will deliver a physical box containing a download code for the game. The packaging is also designed to be a collectable that gamers can keep on their shelves, he added.
The company has encouraged customers to order the game and begin downloading it in advance so they are ready to play from November 19.
Where is GTA 6 available on Blinkit?
The service has been launched in select areas of:
Blinkit is expected to expand the service to additional cities over the next two days.
How to order GTA 6 on Blinkit?
- Customers can follow these steps to check whether the game is available in their area:
- Open the Blinkit app on your smartphone.
- Enter your delivery location or select your saved address.
- Search for GTA 6 in the app’s search bar.
- If the game is available in your area, it will appear in the search results.
- Add the product to your cart and proceed to checkout to place the order.
“Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days,” Dhinsa wrote.
See the post here:
GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit! 🎮
It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes.
We’ve launched it in select areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata & Ahmedabad (launching in more cities between today and tomorrow).
We’ll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you’re ready to play from 19th November.
Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days 😮💨
— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) November 18, 2026
Fans quickly reacted to the GTA 6 announcement.
“Physical box for a download code is a nice touch,” said one.
“Please make an option for only the box without the download code, at a much lower price, so that we can add it to our collectibles. Most of us have already purchased digitally from PSN,” another user wrote.
“Waiting for the day a Blinkit Rider will legit take me to Vice City,” a third user joked.