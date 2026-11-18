After keeping gaming enthusiasts waiting for over a decade, GTA 6 is finally set to launch worldwide on November 19. As fans continue to share their excitement on social media, Blinkit on Wednesday announced a quick way to get their hands on the much-awaited game.

The quick-commerce platform announced that customers in select areas across 11 Indian cities can now order Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI through its app and have it delivered in minutes.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the development in a post on X. “It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes,” Dhindsa wrote.