Group of white kangaroos spotted in a private wildlife reserve, pictures go viral

Spotting an albino kangaroo is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The chances of a kangaroo being born with albinism or leucism is one in every 50,000 births. While albinism leads to a total lack of pigmentation in kangaroos’ hair, skin, and eyes, leucism causes the kangaroo fur to be white, while the eyes and skin retain their dark colour.

In an incredibly rare instance, a mob of white kangaroos was spotted at the Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary and Secret Gardens, a private wildlife sanctuary located in Australia’s Mornington Peninsula.

The reserve shared the photographs of the albino mob on their Facebook page which soon got hundreds of likes since they were posted on Monday, March 6.

Commenting on these pictures, a Twitter user wrote, “And I thought albino roos were rare! But not at Panarama”. Another person wrote, “So many white ones, just gorgeous. Would love to see them one day.”

While talking to the New York Post, Annemaree Van Rooy, the owner of the reserve, said their property is home to about nine white kangaroos. They first rescued three albino kangaroos from captivity in South Australia in 2012. The owner added, “We rescued three albino kangaroos which were held in little tiny cages and now we have a mob of about nine. They come and go as they please on the wildlife sanctuary and they live just as they are supposed to out in the wild.”

Other than the rare kangaroos, the 55-acre reserve is also home to a bunch of rescue and wild animals such as miniature goats, wallabies, alpacas, emus, cows, geese, peacocks, parrots, and sheep.