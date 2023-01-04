scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

‘Wonderful gesture’: Group of friends celebrates New Year’s Eve with food app delivery agent. Watch

Kishan Srivatsa posted a video on Twitter that showed the Zomato delivery man cutting a cake and sharing it with others.

A group of friends rang in the New Year with a delivery partner from Zomato.
Many people celebrate New Year’s Eve with their friends and family by ordering food at home. This year, food delivery apps worked overtime so that the celebrations could go on unabated. Delivery agents played a huge role in this, but they ended up working until midnight and had to stay away from their families.

In a heartfelt gesture, a group of friends rang in the New Year with a delivery partner from Zomato who came to deliver their food at midnight on December 31.

Also Read |Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal turns delivery agent for a day on New Year’s Eve. Here’s what went down

In a video posted on Twitter by Kishan Srivatsa, a Zomato delivery agent is seen cutting a cake and sharing it with others. “We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and itreached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner. Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people,” Srivatsa captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted on January 1, the clip has received more than 16,000 views.

“Wonderful gesture. Keep spreading happiness and it will come back in many ways to you! Have a wonderful year ahead for each one of you including the Delivery Agent. May your New Year 2023 be filled with exploration, discovery, prosperity, and growth! Happy New Year Guys!” commented a user. “That’s really nice of you guys,” said another.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had shared on Twitter he delivered a few orders on New Year’s Eve to spread cheer among the people celebrating. Taking to Twitter on December 31, Goyal said he was going to deliver a couple of orders on his own. He delivered four orders and one of them was to an elderly couple who were celebrating New Year’s Eve with their grandchildren.

