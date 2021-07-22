Watch: Land starts rising abruptly in Haryana, video leaves netizens shocked

While it is not clear what triggered such an occurrence, netizens tried to come up with their own theories for the same.

Even as the effects of climate change are being noticed in nations around the world, an undated video of the ground suddenly rising in Haryana has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has now garnered over 4.3 million views, was shared on the Facebook page Jagat Vani.

In the 1.58-second clip, an area that is submerged underwater suddenly starts rising, leaving bystanders shocked. The person recording the video is heard asking people to stand back as the land continues to rise.

ALSO WATCH | Sinkhole in Delhi swallows car, pictures and videos go viral

“This is a new experience. This is amazing. The land is rising on its own. We have no idea what is happening,” the men in the clip can be heard saying as they show the vast area where the ground has risen.

Watch the video here:

Though it is not clear what triggered such an occurrence, netizens tried to come up with their own theories. While some said that the land rose due to the tectonic activity, others debated that it was due to methane trapped in the earth.

ALSO READ | Tweet showing damaged road in UK is now a hilarious viral thread

“This thing happened due to tectonic activities. It’s very dangerous to stay here. Maybe some volcanic activity happened,” wrote a user, while another commented, “Not really due to tectonic activity, but methane trapped in the earth gets released getting the wet layer to form a bubble, that is what seems to be happening here.”