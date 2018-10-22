Groom’s head partially shaved in Lucknow after he demands dowry, pictures go viral

The incident created quite a buzz on social media, with many calling the bride’s family courageous. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The head of a groom in Lucknow was tonsured after he refused to get married if his demands for dowry weren’t fulfilled. According to an ANI report, the groom demanded a motorcycle and gold chain as dowry, but the girl’s family had refused to give in. The man then refused to get married. The angry family of the bride then abducted the groom and shaved part of his hair.

The bride’s grandmother told the news agency that the demands for dowry were made five days before the wedding.

“They made these demands 5 days before the wedding. He refused to marry after we said we can’t fulfil them. Don’t know who tonsured his head.”

The incident created quite a buzz on social media, with many calling the bride’s family courageous. While some commented that the groom ‘deserved’ this for demanding dowry, others wondered whether the man had learned a lesson or not.

Here are some reactions to the incident:

मुस्कुराइए आप लखनऊ में हैं। (Looool sorry) https://t.co/EOnI8rGWY5 — fake b anvi (@vivacioussouls) October 22, 2018

serves him right😂 — soniya (@swapnadhadas) October 22, 2018

Jisne bhi Kiya, acha Kiya. Ab dalo sab ko jail me under dowry act @Uppolice https://t.co/UwjcR6zVwl — Vasu Srivastava (@obitothetobi) October 22, 2018

Shame on him for demanding dowry! 😑 https://t.co/4MBDuaI1B4 — TheDarkAngel (@thedarkangel010) October 22, 2018

Glad the girl’s side did not bend over backwards to fulfil ll those demands.

It would have been a life long ordeal for her, and her family.

a ready ATM that fulfils demands.

else, she would have ended up burnt alive. https://t.co/Mt0ysyqWtz — Harini Calamur (@calamur) October 22, 2018

Some people are not capable to earn their own bread so they ask demand from girl

Think of their father

U people don’t know how painful it is to give dowry for no reason

Marriage doesn’t mean to bring dowry https://t.co/M2OAHYq9Ro — Amaresh Kulu Mishra (@AmareshDrMishra) October 22, 2018

