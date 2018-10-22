Follow Us:
Groom’s head partially shaved in Lucknow after he demands dowry, pictures go viral

The incident created quite a buzz on social media, with many calling the bride's family courageous. While some commented that the groom 'deserved' to be tonsured for demanding dowry, others wondered whether the man learned a lesson or not.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 22, 2018 5:23:52 pm

The head of a groom in Lucknow was tonsured after he refused to get married if his demands for dowry weren’t fulfilled. According to an ANI report, the groom demanded a motorcycle and gold chain as dowry, but the girl’s family had refused to give in. The man then refused to get married. The angry family of the bride then abducted the groom and shaved part of his hair.

The bride’s grandmother told the news agency that the demands for dowry were made five days before the wedding.

“They made these demands 5 days before the wedding. He refused to marry after we said we can’t fulfil them. Don’t know who tonsured his head.”

The incident created quite a buzz on social media, with many calling the bride’s family courageous. While some commented that the groom ‘deserved’ this for demanding dowry, others wondered whether the man had learned a lesson or not.

Here are some reactions to the incident:

 

