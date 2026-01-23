Groom’s Akshaye Khanna-style entry on FA9LA wins ‘dulhan’s approval’: ‘Married a lifetime entertainer’

Drawing inspiration from Akshaye Khanna’s now-iconic dance walk in Dhurandhar, the groom recreated the move so effortlessly that the clip quickly went viral online.

Groom entry on FA9LAIn the clip, the groom is seen leading his baraat, with his friends following behind and matching his dance steps

A wedding entry turned into an internet sensation after a groom decided to ditch the usual routine and walk in with pure cinematic flair. Drawing inspiration from Akshaye Khanna’s now-iconic dance walk in Dhurandhar, the groom recreated the move so effortlessly that the clip quickly went viral online.

The video was shared on Instagram by Shoaib Qureshi, who cheekily captioned it, “Arriving in swag.” In the clip, the groom is seen leading his baraat while grooving to FA9LA, the high-energy viral track in Dhurandhar, perfectly echoing Khanna’s relaxed yet confident steps that fans instantly recognised.

Akshaye Khanna’s original scene from Dhurandhar had taken social media by storm after the film’s release. What made it stand out was the actor’s laid-back, improvised dance-walk, simple, stylish, and brimming with attitude. The move became meme material after its release.

Channeling the same vibe, the groom pulls off the steps as friends and family surround him, cheering and dancing along. What could have been just another wedding entry quickly transformed into a full-scale performance that left viewers impressed.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoaib Qureshi (@beingshoaibqureshi)

Also Read | Move over, Akshaye Khanna: Humanoid robot’s ‘Fa9la’ dance at IIT Bombay Techfest goes viral

Social media users flooded the comments with praise and playful jokes. One user dropped three heart-eyes emojis, to which Qureshi replied, “Dulhan approved” (Bride approved).

Another comment read, “In our place, people would say the groom is drunk”.

A third user wrote, “Whoever is the dulhan, sis you married a lifetime entertainer, congratulations. And the girlfriends and fiancée’s of other guys supporting him all the best.”

Adding a dose of sarcasm, one person commented, “Dance now, bro—from tomorrow you’ll be dancing to your wife’s instructions”.

Story continues below this ad

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as a fearless undercover spy. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

 

