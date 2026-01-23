Groom’s Akshaye Khanna-style entry on FA9LA wins ‘dulhan’s approval’: ‘Married a lifetime entertainer’

In the clip, the groom is seen leading his baraat, with his friends following behind and matching his dance steps

A wedding entry turned into an internet sensation after a groom decided to ditch the usual routine and walk in with pure cinematic flair. Drawing inspiration from Akshaye Khanna’s now-iconic dance walk in Dhurandhar, the groom recreated the move so effortlessly that the clip quickly went viral online.

The video was shared on Instagram by Shoaib Qureshi, who cheekily captioned it, “Arriving in swag.” In the clip, the groom is seen leading his baraat while grooving to FA9LA, the high-energy viral track in Dhurandhar, perfectly echoing Khanna’s relaxed yet confident steps that fans instantly recognised.

Akshaye Khanna’s original scene from Dhurandhar had taken social media by storm after the film’s release. What made it stand out was the actor’s laid-back, improvised dance-walk, simple, stylish, and brimming with attitude. The move became meme material after its release.