‘A walk to remember’: Groom forced to trek to wedding as snow closes roads in Uttarakhand

As heavy snowfall shut roads in Uttarakhand, a video has emerged of a bridegroom who was forced to walk four kilometres to the bride’s home for the wedding.

Vehicular traffic on multiple roads in the state came to a halt on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall. As a result, the man – who some termed the ‘perfect groom’ online – was forced to walk to the bride’s home in the Bijra village in Chamoli district.

A video shows the man accompanied by friends and family marching in the snow holding umbrellas as they trekked to the bride’s home.

Uttarakhand: A groom travelled four km on foot to reach the bride’s home in Bijra village in Chamoli district as roads were closed due to heavy snowfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/sS9pjqdZLL — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Leading the baraat with a big smile, the photos of the man created a buzz on social media.

Here’s how people reacted to the video on social media:

Kitna Romantic banda hai 😍 — लैला 💃 (@HimanshiKunwar1) January 30, 2020

If there is a will there is a wife! — Ramesh Babu (@blahblaw) January 30, 2020

It redefines “mera Rajkumar ghode pe sawar ho kar aayega “…! This Prince Charming is certainly writing a new definition of love with a smile! — Surabhi Dalela (@surabhisdalela) January 30, 2020

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge @iamsrk — Deepak Kalra (@ideepakkalra) January 29, 2020

With this one day you have won the arguments forever. And this was your last win…😂😂 — Ketan 🇮🇳 કેતન (@ketankhorasia) January 29, 2020

Yeh ishq nahin aasaan… https://t.co/y8RyNXQhcn — Pratik Prasenjit | ପ୍ରତୀକ ପ୍ରସନ୍ନଜିତ (@pratikprasenjit) January 29, 2020

Aur mere waale ko kitchen se paani bhi laane ko maut aati. https://t.co/SkoWM2HJX5 — kIndA OvErthInkInG (@iamsickofhumans) January 30, 2020

Wish them a happy married life. They can surely overcome all challenges successfully. #Shadi https://t.co/9Jqr8568fM — DEBDEEP MUKHERJEE (@RijuCNN) January 29, 2020

According to news agency ANI, the wedding ceremony was conducted in the Luntara village in spite of heavy snowfall.

