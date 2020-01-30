Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
‘A walk to remember’: Groom forced to trek to wedding as snow closes roads in Uttarakhand

The bridegroom is seen walking in the snow accompanied by family and friends as they trekked four kilometres to the bride's home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 11:54:03 am
groom walk for wedding, groom walk in snow, uttarakhand, uttarakhand snowfall, good news, viral news, indian express Photos of the groom walking in the snow created a buzz on social media.

As heavy snowfall shut roads in Uttarakhand, a video has emerged of a bridegroom who was forced to walk four kilometres to the bride’s home for the wedding.

Vehicular traffic on multiple roads in the state came to a halt on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall. As a result, the man – who some termed the ‘perfect groom’ online – was forced to walk to the bride’s home in the Bijra village in Chamoli district.

A video shows the man accompanied by friends and family marching in the snow holding umbrellas as they trekked to the bride’s home.

Leading the baraat with a big smile, the photos of the man created a buzz on social media.

Here’s how people reacted to the video on social media:

According to news agency ANI, the wedding ceremony was conducted in the Luntara village in spite of heavy snowfall.

