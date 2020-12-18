Couple praised online after getting married in hospital hours after bride injures spine

A woman who was to be married fell off the roof of her house on her wedding day and injured herself. However, the bridegroom didn’t back out of the wedding and tied the knot at the hospital.

Hours after the accident, Aarti and Awdhesh were married at the hospital ward in Prayagraj. The to-be bride injured her spine in the accident and was bedridden, unable to move her legs. But the wedding was carried out in the hospital after the bridegroom turned up with the two families.

Special arrangements were made in the hospital for them to conduct the wedding rituals.

Prayagraj: Couple tied knot hours after bride injured her back in an accident rendering herself bedridden. Awdhesh, the groom says, “Whatever happened was destiny.” Aarti says, “I was apprehensive but my husband told me he’ll be there for me even if I don’t recover.” (17.12.20) pic.twitter.com/cRAhBOSZnW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2020

“I was apprehensive but my husband told me he’ll be there for me even if I don’t recover,” his wife told news agency ANI.

Dr Sachin Singh, a doctor at the hospital said, “The woman had accidentally fallen from the roof due to which there was a minor injury in her spine. Her legs cannot move as of now. Since she was about to get married, we have given her permission to carry out the rituals.”

The doctor added that it was beautiful to see the couple getting married despite the accident.

Many on social media praised the couple and some even compared the groom with the lead character in Hindi film Vivah.

Earlier another couple from Rajasthan had earned praise online after they were photographed getting married in PPE kits outside a Covid-19 centre.

