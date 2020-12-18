scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 18, 2020
Top news

Couple praised online after getting married in hospital hours after bride injures spine

The to-be bride injured her spine in the accident and was bedridden, unable to move her legs. But the wedding was carried out in the hospital after the bridegroom turned up with the two families.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 18, 2020 12:57:05 pm
couple marry in hospital, bride falls sick groom marry hospital, UP bride fall off roof groom marries, good news, couple wedding hospital, indian express

A woman who was to be married fell off the roof of her house on her wedding day and injured herself. However, the bridegroom didn’t back out of the wedding and tied the knot at the hospital.

Hours after the accident, Aarti and Awdhesh were married at the hospital ward in Prayagraj. The to-be bride injured her spine in the accident and was bedridden, unable to move her legs. But the wedding was carried out in the hospital after the bridegroom turned up with the two families.

Special arrangements were made in the hospital for them to conduct the wedding rituals.

“I was apprehensive but my husband told me he’ll be there for me even if I don’t recover,” his wife told news agency ANI.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Dr Sachin Singh, a doctor at the hospital said, “The woman had accidentally fallen from the roof due to which there was a minor injury in her spine. Her legs cannot move as of now. Since she was about to get married, we have given her permission to carry out the rituals.”

The doctor added that it was beautiful to see the couple getting married despite the accident.

Many on social media praised the couple and some even compared the groom with the lead character in Hindi film Vivah. 

Earlier another couple from Rajasthan had earned praise online after they were photographed getting married in PPE kits outside a Covid-19 centre.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 18: Latest News

Advertisement