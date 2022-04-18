Groom in Gujarat gets box of lemons as gift

Amid the rise in mercury levels, a groom in Gujarat has received an odd gift: a box full of lemons.

Dinesh, one of the groom’s relatives, explained the logic behind gifting lemons to the ANI and said, “At this time, the prices of lemons in the state and the country have gone up… There is a lot of need for lemons this season. That’s why I have presented lemons.”

In the pictures shared by the ANI, one can see two people gifting the groom a red box with lemons in it. Judging by the pictures, it appears that the photographs were taken during the haldi ceremony. The wedding took place in Dhoraji town of Rajkot in Gujarat.

The prices of lemons have soared this year in many states, with one lemon costing anywhere between Rs 8 to 15. Experts said that the rise in prices of lemons can be attributed to the setback in lemon cultivation owing to unseasonal rains. That lemons are high in demand during the summer season has made them even more expensive.

गुजरात: राजकोट के धोराजी शहर में एक शादी समारोह के दौरान लोगों ने दूल्हे को नींबू भेंट किए। दिनेश ने बताया, “इस समय राज्य और देश में नींबू की कीमतें बहुत बढ़ गई हैं। इस मौसम में नींबू की बहुत जरूरत पड़ती है। इसलिए मैंने नींबू भेंट किए हैं।” (16.04) pic.twitter.com/ciQ9MlwIC3 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 17, 2022

Earlier this month, when the prices of petrol and diesel surpassed Rs 100, friends of a newly married couple gifted them bottles of petrol and diesel at Cheyyur village in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.