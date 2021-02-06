Groom smacks cameraman during wedding photoshoot, bride’s reaction wins the internet

People on social media loved how the bride handled the situation from escalating further.

It was a usual wedding shoot underway until the cameraman apparently came a little close to the bride and the bridegroom lost his cool. The bridegroom smacked the cameraman while the bride, unlike the usual brides who are coy and quiet, broke into peals of laughter, turning a tense moment hilarious.

The undated video doing rounds on social media ends with the bewildered cameraman as well as the embarrassed groom laughing.

Watch the video here:

I just love this Bride 👇😛😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UE1qRbx4tv — Renuka Mohan (@Ease2Ease) February 5, 2021

While the groom’s behaviour was indeed inappropriate , some people on social media speculated that it might have been a prank. Many said the woman handled the situation well and saved the day.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

Made my day…tats wat a smile(laughter in this case😂 ) can do. the groom n photographer forgot their anger…this bride is jus 👌👌 https://t.co/d9sZEZCiRF — positive vibes (@sakaratmakvibes) February 6, 2021

The Wife is #Legend 😅 One good thing about this video is that they are all took handled the situation maturely. They all laughed together thereafter ! https://t.co/i5aAmb5iPg — Neeraj_Bhai Baitha Hai (@gargneeraj92) February 6, 2021

Her marriage video is a memorable event that may be watched again and again..and her laughter is contagious 😁 https://t.co/13zl7dXpDt — Vanni (@futureindark) February 6, 2021

She made my day. The bride ❣️❤️💓 https://t.co/FYyWzN49Os — Andaaz88 (@Andaaz13) February 6, 2021

This is really awesome!!!😂😂😂 https://t.co/ED2T9HZrIq — Kashif Arif Shamsi (@kashifashamsi) February 5, 2021

Thanks to the bride for handling the situation and not letting the camera man feel bad. — Biswajit (@bisuhoney) February 5, 2021

I guess so. She must have played the prank on groom. — Kokolorixx (@kokolorixx) February 5, 2021

Such a way she turns the most heated moment into the funniest incident 😊🤗 — Shaandaar SANJAY (@SANJAYRAJAK79) February 5, 2021

I liked that groom , so protective 😍 and jealous 😂😂 at the same time 😅 — अनिंदा🇮🇳 (@NoExtremes) February 5, 2021