Saturday, February 06, 2021
Groom smacks cameraman during wedding photoshoot, bride’s reaction wins the internet

While the groom's behaviour was indeed inappropriate, some people on social media speculated that it might have been a prank. Many said the woman handled the situation well and saved the day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 6, 2021 1:29:36 pm
groom hits photographer, bride laughs as groom hits cameraman, groom smacks cameraman, weird wedding photoshoot videos, viral videos, funny wedding videos, indian expressPeople on social media loved how the bride handled the situation from escalating further.

It was a usual wedding shoot underway until the cameraman apparently came a little close to the bride and the bridegroom lost his cool. The bridegroom smacked the cameraman while the bride, unlike the usual brides who are coy and quiet, broke into peals of laughter, turning a tense moment hilarious.

The undated video doing rounds on social media ends with the bewildered cameraman as well as the embarrassed groom laughing.

Watch the video here:

While the groom’s behaviour was indeed inappropriate , some people on social media speculated that it might have been a prank. Many said the woman handled the situation well and saved the day.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

