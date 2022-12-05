scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Groom arrives with pet dog on a bike, netizens call it ‘best wedding entry ever’

The pet dog appeared unfazed by the attention of the wedding guests.

The arrival of the groom at Indian weddings is a big moment. Darshan Nandu Pol, a music producer, made his wedding entry memorable as he ditched the horse for a bike and was accompanied by his pet dog.

A video of him biking inside the wedding venue, decked up in wedding attire, as his pet dog sits with him on the bike has gone viral with over 2.5 lakh likes since it was posted on November 30. What makes the video even more interesting is that the pet dog appeared unfazed by the attention of the wedding guests and their delighted cheers.

Commenting on Darshan Nandu Pol’s (supremebakarwadi) Instagram video, an Instagram user wrote, “Cutest thing I hv seen today😍❤️❤️❤️”. Another person said, “Omg…soo adorable ❤️🔥”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darshan Nandu Pol (@supremebakarwadi)

This is not the only time that people have included their pets in their wedding festivities. In 2019 Andee and Tina Krasinski’s included ten rescue dogs in their grand wedding in Florida and used their wedding photos to raise awareness about the cause of ‘adopt, don’t shop’. They even ended up adopting a dog from the rescue group by end of their wedding day.

In 2017, an adorable video went viral that showed a dog named ‘Sultan’ following a couple during their wedding pheras. The video was captioned, “Sultan was as excited as Mansi for the big day. Dressed in his fabulous maroon shervani, he was ready to walk this beautiful Indian bride down the aisle. What no one knew is that he was in no mood to give the bride away and much to the surprise and delight of the family, he decided to take pheras with the bride and the groom! Now that’s one smart dog!!!”

