Greta Thunberg praises CJP protest: ‘Indian students have made us all proud’

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has voiced support for the student movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), describing it as an example of the power of collective action.
Addressing an event organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in London on Sunday, Thunberg said the students’ campaign had inspired people across the world and highlighted the importance of standing together against injustice.
“The Indian student protest has made us all proud! They have given us hope! They show what we can accomplish when people come together and resist. They show the true meaning of people power. The Indian students’ struggle for justice and the broader struggle for democracy and liberation is also our struggle. So we all have to come together now and rise up in solidarity with India,” she said.
Thunberg joined several activists and supporters at the SFI-organised gathering, which was held to mark what organisers described as the movement’s victory.
Sharing a video from the event on X, SFI-UK wrote, “SFI-UK’s victory gathering is in full swing at Trafalgar Square! We send our salutes to @GretaThunberg, who showed up in solidarity with the Indian student movement at the London protest today. The student movement has given global activists hope about the power of the people.”
SFI-UK’s victory gathering is in full swing at Trafalgar Square! We send our salutes to @GretaThunberg, who showed up in solidarity with the Indian student movement at the London protest today. The student movement has given global activists hope about the power of the people ✊ pic.twitter.com/nvtsYqEI2R
— Students’ Federation of India – United Kingdom (@sfi_uk) July 26, 2026
Thunberg’s remarks came days after the CJP ended its 36-day protest following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in NEET and other competitive exams.
The agitation began on June 20 and gained nationwide attention after the police cracked down on protesters. It later drew support from multiple student groups and public figures, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who observed a prolonged hunger strike in solidarity with the demonstrators.
On Saturday, the CJP announced it was withdrawing the protest after the Centre accepted its remaining demands, including compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against protesters.