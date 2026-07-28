Greta Thunberg praises CJP protest: ‘Indian students have made us all proud’

Thunberg joined several activists and supporters at the SFI-organised gathering, which was held to mark what organisers described as the movement's victory.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has voiced support for the student movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), describing it as an example of the power of collective action.

Addressing an event organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in London on Sunday, Thunberg said the students’ campaign had inspired people across the world and highlighted the importance of standing together against injustice.

“The Indian student protest has made us all proud! They have given us hope! They show what we can accomplish when people come together and resist. They show the true meaning of people power. The Indian students’ struggle for justice and the broader struggle for democracy and liberation is also our struggle. So we all have to come together now and rise up in solidarity with India,” she said.