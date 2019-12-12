Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Greta Thunberg changes Twitter bio to troll Bolsonaro for calling her a ‘brat’

The Swedish climate activist briefly changed her twitter bio to “Pirralha” which translates to 'brat' in English after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called her a "brat".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2019 11:36:02 am
Greta Thunberg, Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, Trending, Amazon forest fire, Anti-indigenous killing, Amazon forest, Indian Express news Greta Thunberg’s comments about the Amazon killings came as Brazil’s environmental policies have been under scrutiny by the UN’s international climate change conference.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tuesday called the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg a “brat” after she expressed concern over the death of indigenous people in the Amazon forest. However, Thunberg, as a snappy response, trolled Bolsonaro by briefly changing her Twitter bio to “Pirralha”, which translates to “brat” in English.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old climate activist drew attention to the subject saying, “Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forest from illegal deforestation.”

Bolsonaro, who was talking to a couple of journalists on Tuesday, questioned the media coverage Thunberg is getting and said, “It’s amazing how much space the press gives this kind of pirralha.”

As per Daily Mail reports, Thunberg’s comments about the Amazon killings came as the UN is hosting the international climate change conference where Brazil’s environmental policies have been under scrutiny.

Bolsonaro is not the only world leader to make it to Thunberg’s Twitter bio. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump had described Thunberg as “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”, which soon became her Twitter bio.

People on the micro-blogging site couldn’t love her clapback any more.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement