Greta Thunberg changes Twitter bio to troll Bolsonaro for calling her a ‘brat’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tuesday called the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg a “brat” after she expressed concern over the death of indigenous people in the Amazon forest. However, Thunberg, as a snappy response, trolled Bolsonaro by briefly changing her Twitter bio to “Pirralha”, which translates to “brat” in English.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old climate activist drew attention to the subject saying, “Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forest from illegal deforestation.”

Bolsonaro, who was talking to a couple of journalists on Tuesday, questioned the media coverage Thunberg is getting and said, “It’s amazing how much space the press gives this kind of pirralha.”

As per Daily Mail reports, Thunberg’s comments about the Amazon killings came as the UN is hosting the international climate change conference where Brazil’s environmental policies have been under scrutiny.

Bolsonaro is not the only world leader to make it to Thunberg’s Twitter bio. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump had described Thunberg as “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”, which soon became her Twitter bio.

People on the micro-blogging site couldn’t love her clapback any more.

BOLSONARO CALLED GRETA “PIRRALHA” (WHICH MEANS BRAT) AND NOW THAT’S HER NEW BIO LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/51dXTef122 — mia 💫 (@twinpeakiszka) December 10, 2019

Yesterday Bolsonaro called @GretaThunberg a "pirralha" (it means brat in Portuguese). Today her twitter bio says "pirralha". How not to love her? ❤️Beijo, Greta! pic.twitter.com/kpMEIaAvH7 — Fernanda Pirralha V de C (@FernandaVdeC) December 10, 2019

Bolsonaro called Greta “pirralha” (an offensive word in Brazil) and she literally put that on her twitter bio… I love women pic.twitter.com/4KH4QKvpRy — isabreulla (@jotajessie) December 10, 2019

The president of Brasil called Greta a pirralha AND SHE ADDED IT TO HER BIO! For the non-Brazilians in the house, pirralha means “little brat”, but as of today it means all of us trying to save the planet #SomosTodosPirralha @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/r8n5JXnaTA — Isadora 🦋 (@queisadoraa) December 10, 2019

The president of my country called Greta "pirralha" which is a word for annoying kids.

Greta, then, changed her bio for that name. Wow. I love young icons. — oscar isaac's jawline defender (@poedalorian) December 10, 2019

greta thunberg changing her bio to pirralha after she found out what b*lsonaro said about her… power move — marta (@bohotozier) December 11, 2019

greta changed her bio to “pirralha” (brat) that is what the president of my country called her 😭 im so embarrassed pls greta IM SORRY. — luma SHE (@CANYONSLUT) December 10, 2019

