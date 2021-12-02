Watch: Green channel transports live organ in 3 minutes

In a bid to save a life, Hyderabad traffic police created a green channel from Begumpet airport to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital on November 30. The green channel was created to facilitate the transport of a live organ, a pair of lungs, to a needy patient.

In a video shared by Vijay Kumar, IPS on Twitter, an ambulance was seen moving at a lightning speed. The police officer wrote,” Hyderabad Traffic Police….ensuring green channel to the ambulance transporting live organ from Begumpet airport to KIMS, covering 2.5 kms in 3 minutes.” The medical team carrying live organ reached KIMS hospital, Secunderabad at 8:38 pm after leaving Begumpet Airport at 8:35 pm.

Hyderabad Traffic Police….ensuring green channel to the ambulance transporting live organ from Begumpet airport to KIMS, covering 2.5 kms in 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/NzOq6odxnW — Vijay Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 30, 2021

Netizens lauded police for their efforts in saving lives and appreciation flooded the comments section.

Yes life matters. Great job 👏👏

But there are many losing their life’s in accidents. We must take stringent action to reduce the deaths in accidents. — T Satyanarayana (@satti0269) December 1, 2021

Great job done 👍 by @AddlCPTrHyd sir 🙏 team.only 3 minutes,👍👍👏 — Revanth Reddy (@revanthreddy24) December 1, 2021

A press release from Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said that similarly, a green channel was arranged on Wednesday from Medicover Hospital in Hitech city to Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hospital in Panjagutta. The distance of 11.5 km was covered in 11 minutes. The medical team carrying live organ, lungs left Medicity Hospital at 7:40 am and reached NIMS Hospital at 7:51 am. The press release also stated that Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 35 times this year.