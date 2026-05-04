Greater Noida water crisis: Viral video shows high-rise residents queuing for water tankers

A video of residents of a high-rise society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, lined up to fill their buckets with water has taken the internet by storm. According to the viral post, the incident unfolded in Greater Noida after residents faced a water shortage in the complex.
The video was posted by resident Aadhar Mehrotra, who documented the situation within the society premises. In the viral clip, a tanker is stationed inside the complex, with residents gathering around it, waiting for their turn to collect water for daily needs.
Mehrotra shared that the regular water supply had been unavailable for two consecutive days, forcing residents to depend entirely on tanker deliveries.
Sharing the video, Mehrotra wrote. “Builder ne sapne beche, reality mein paani tak nahi! (The builder sold dreams, but in reality, there isn’t even water).”
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The video quickly gained traction, drawing a range of reactions. “This is part of physical exercise- part of builders well ness program read the sale brochure carefully,” a user wrote. “Why blame the Government for this instead contribute for rain water harvesting issue solved forever,” another user commented.
“Same in Mumbai and MMR region… I don’t know why people pay crores for these luxury chawls?” a third user reacted.
In January, more than 70 residents of Alpha 2 in Greater Noida fell sick after reportedly consuming contaminated water, caused by damaged pipelines. The issue came to light after four college students living in the sector suffered typhoid.
“After the Indore tragedy, we are all scared. We immediately checked their medical reports,” Subhash Bhati, the president of the Residents Welfare Association of Alpha 2 told indianexpress.com.
“In a house next to that of the college students, a family of six complained of stomach ache and nausea,” he added.
DISCLAIMER: Readers experiencing similar issues are encouraged to consult with local civic authorities, legal experts, or healthcare professionals to address specific concerns regarding infrastructure and water safety.