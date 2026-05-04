Greater Noida water crisis: Viral video shows high-rise residents queuing for water tankers

A video of residents of a high-rise society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, lined up to fill their buckets with water has taken the internet by storm. According to the viral post, the incident unfolded in Greater Noida after residents faced a water shortage in the complex.

The video was posted by resident Aadhar Mehrotra, who documented the situation within the society premises. In the viral clip, a tanker is stationed inside the complex, with residents gathering around it, waiting for their turn to collect water for daily needs.

Mehrotra shared that the regular water supply had been unavailable for two consecutive days, forcing residents to depend entirely on tanker deliveries.