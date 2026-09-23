‘Is this the new iPhone?’: Thieves ask Noida woman about phone model before snatching it

The phone had reportedly been bought only three days earlier

A woman in Greater Noida has lost her newly purchased iPhone 18 Pro after two motorcycle-borne men reportedly asked about the phone’s model before snatching it during her commute.

Shubhi Bhandari was travelling to work in an e-rickshaw when she took out the phone to make an online payment for the ride. That was when two men wearing helmets pulled up on a motorcycle and spoke to her, as per reports.

The men first asked Bhandari for directions. They then turned their attention to her phone and asked, “Is this the new iPhone?” After she confirmed that it was, one of them grabbed the device, and the pair sped away.