‘Pick it up’: Voice from above stuns Greater Noida man dumping garbage on street

A man in Greater Noida was caught dumping garbage beside a wall in Sector Beta 1 and was confronted through a public announcement system before he could leave.
The incident, captured on CCTV, has drawn attention on social media after the man was warned that he would face a fine if he failed to remove the waste. The incident took place at around 10.05 pm on October 9, according to the Sector Beta 1 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA).
The man, carrying a child, was seen arriving with garbage and trying to dump it beside a wall in the residential area.
However, his actions did not go unnoticed. A person monitoring the CCTV cameras immediately used the area’s public announcement system to call him out and ask him to pick up the waste.
The CCTV footage shows the man appearing startled after hearing the announcement. He looks around, seemingly trying to identify where the voice is coming from. When the announcement was repeated, he was warned that he would be fined the following morning if he failed to remove the garbage. The man eventually picked up the waste and left the spot.
Watch here:
Greater Noida: बीटा-1 में सड़क पर कूड़ा फेंकते ही कैमरे में कैद हुआ शख्स।
माइक पर अनाउंसमेंट हुआ, “भाई, कूड़ा क्यों फेंका? उठाओ भाई!” 😅
अनाउंसमेंट सुनकर शख्स भौचक्का रह गया और इधर-उधर देखने लगा।
आखिरकार फेंका हुआ कूड़ा उठाया।
अब घर ले गया या सही जगह फेंका, ये पता नहीं! 😂👏 https://t.co/9CiX1DdLG1
— Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) October 10, 2026
However, it remains unclear whether he took the garbage back home or disposed of it at a designated collection point. The video has prompted a wave of reactions, with one commenting, “Great! This is such a much-needed initiative for Pune.” Another user wrote, “good work.. and I am sure he is highly qualified career wise.”
“This should be put up in all the spots where the dustbins gets stolen as well,” a third user reacted.