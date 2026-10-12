‘Pick it up’: Voice from above stuns Greater Noida man dumping garbage on street

A CCTV operator in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 1 used a public announcement system to call out a man attempting to dump garbage at night, warning him of a fine until he retrieved the waste and walked away.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 10:02 AM IST
The man, who was carrying a child, was seen arriving with garbageThe man, who was carrying a child, was seen arriving with garbage (Photo: Greater Noida West/X)
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A man in Greater Noida was caught dumping garbage beside a wall in Sector Beta 1 and was confronted through a public announcement system before he could leave.

The incident, captured on CCTV, has drawn attention on social media after the man was warned that he would face a fine if he failed to remove the waste. The incident took place at around 10.05 pm on October 9, according to the Sector Beta 1 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA).

The man, carrying a child, was seen arriving with garbage and trying to dump it beside a wall in the residential area.

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However, his actions did not go unnoticed. A person monitoring the CCTV cameras immediately used the area’s public announcement system to call him out and ask him to pick up the waste.

CCTV footage is viral

The CCTV footage shows the man appearing startled after hearing the announcement. He looks around, seemingly trying to identify where the voice is coming from. When the announcement was repeated, he was warned that he would be fined the following morning if he failed to remove the garbage. The man eventually picked up the waste and left the spot.

Watch here:

Also Read | ‘Fault in Indian DNA’: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor calls out tourists for littering in Himachal

However, it remains unclear whether he took the garbage back home or disposed of it at a designated collection point. The video has prompted a wave of reactions, with one commenting, “Great! This is such a much-needed initiative for Pune.” Another user wrote, “good work.. and I am sure he is highly qualified career wise.”

“This should be put up in all the spots where the dustbins gets stolen as well,” a third user reacted.

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