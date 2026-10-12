‘Pick it up’: Voice from above stuns Greater Noida man dumping garbage on street

The man, who was carrying a child, was seen arriving with garbage (Photo: Greater Noida West/X)

A man in Greater Noida was caught dumping garbage beside a wall in Sector Beta 1 and was confronted through a public announcement system before he could leave.

The incident, captured on CCTV, has drawn attention on social media after the man was warned that he would face a fine if he failed to remove the waste. The incident took place at around 10.05 pm on October 9, according to the Sector Beta 1 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA).

The man, carrying a child, was seen arriving with garbage and trying to dump it beside a wall in the residential area.

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However, his actions did not go unnoticed. A person monitoring the CCTV cameras immediately used the area’s public announcement system to call him out and ask him to pick up the waste.