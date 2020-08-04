‘Great Indian jugaad’: Shopkeeper comes up with creative method for social distancing

At a time when social distancing is the underlying principle of all precautions against Covid-19, a shopkeeper in a village has found an interesting way to maintain physical distance with customers.
A video, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows the man explaining a make-shift machine that uses a rope and a container to go back and forth across a table. The “jugaad” machine is used to send products to the customer, who can collect it from the end of the table and put the money in the bowl accordingly.
Watch the video here:
The boy from the village made a special JUGAD to maintain physical distance.#innovation #Talent @ParveenKaswan @umashankarsingh pic.twitter.com/KxtEn3Dun9
— Bharat Patil 🇮🇳 (@BharatP44) August 3, 2020
Since being shared online, the video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many praising the man for the creative technique. Here, take a look:
Very interesting https://t.co/QBUQ4nH1gY
— Chetan Chauhan (@chetanecostani) August 4, 2020
Jugaad matters 🤪😅#SocialDistancing #COVID19 https://t.co/X4rvX9kT4w
— NISHANT (@evrytngLOG1) August 4, 2020
Maharashtrian “Jugad” for physical distances. https://t.co/iAbohYMFtd
— Com.Nanasaheb Kadam (@ComKadam) August 4, 2020
That’s what I call maintaining Social Distance 👍 https://t.co/1NFXBd12pq
— Deepak Garg (@gargdeepak9) August 4, 2020
One more innovation! @anandmahindra Sr https://t.co/zziyq7M2cw
— Nishant Verma (@nishantverma97) August 4, 2020
@anandmahindra sir what you say about this Great Indian Jugad… https://t.co/AOMfLTiYui
— PKSingh (@PradeepSingh19k) August 3, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.