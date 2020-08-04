‘Great Indian jugaad’: Shopkeeper comes up with creative method for social distancing

Since being shared online, the video has created quite a buzz on social media with many praising the man for the creative technique. Since being shared online, the video has created quite a buzz on social media with many praising the man for the creative technique.

At a time when social distancing is the underlying principle of all precautions against Covid-19, a shopkeeper in a village has found an interesting way to maintain physical distance with customers.

A video, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows the man explaining a make-shift machine that uses a rope and a container to go back and forth across a table. The “jugaad” machine is used to send products to the customer, who can collect it from the end of the table and put the money in the bowl accordingly.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many praising the man for the creative technique.

That’s what I call maintaining Social Distance 👍 https://t.co/1NFXBd12pq — Deepak Garg (@gargdeepak9) August 4, 2020

@anandmahindra sir what you say about this Great Indian Jugad… https://t.co/AOMfLTiYui — PKSingh (@PradeepSingh19k) August 3, 2020

