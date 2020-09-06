‘The great escape’: This dog is showing the meaning of ‘hope’ and ‘courage’ to netizens

Viewed over two million times, the video concludes with the dog standing on the top of the cage while other dogs jump out and escape.

A video of a dog climbing out of a cage has gone viral on social media, inspiring netizens by its sheer doggedness and motivation in achieving its motive. Captioned “courage is contagious,” the 18-second clip shows a group of dogs in a caged enclosure trying to climb to the top.

Out of the many, one dog finds a way to climb on top of the cage to escape, inspiring other dogs to do the same. While it is not clear when and where the video was taken, it has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens.

Viewed over two million times, the video concludes with the dog standing on the top of the cage while another dog jumps out and escapes. Here, take a look:

“The rebellion starts today,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “One can motivate others from their actions proof in front of our eyes”.

Best thing I’ve seen all day. Run, and be free doggo! — Modal realism ❁ (@MozDefinitely) September 5, 2020

I was so scared a paw would get stuck/caught.

So cute.

🥰 — A Little Trouble In Town🌊#PresidentBiden (@angry_ohio) September 4, 2020

‘Mission Impossible’ music playing. — Allison Owen-Jones (@AllisonOwenJon1) September 4, 2020

“Son, I remember when we use to be caged” the Dog told his child. pic.twitter.com/fazgVtfx6u — Sanj n the Family Stoned (@SanjInDaBay) September 4, 2020

One can motivate others from their actions proof in front of our eyes — Gagan Kapoor (@gagankapoor1969) September 6, 2020

